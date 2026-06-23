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Sharjah issues strict new law regulating drone operations

Comprehensive framework covers registration, airspace, safety and penalties across emirate

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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New framework mandates licensing, registration and strict airspace controls
New framework mandates licensing, registration and strict airspace controls
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Sharjah: The Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, has issued a new law regulating the use, operation, and oversight of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) in the emirate, in a sweeping framework aimed at strengthening aviation safety, protecting airspace security, and ensuring the controlled and responsible use of drone technology.

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The law establishes strict licensing, registration, operational, and enforcement requirements for all drone-related activities, bringing the sector under a unified regulatory system aligned with international aviation standards and best practices.

According to the law, all drone operations in Sharjah must comply with prior authorisation requirements, designated airspace rules, and safety controls designed to prevent interference with civil and military aviation, and to safeguard people, property, and infrastructure.

 Strict licensing for all drone activities

Under Article 6, the use of drones in Sharjah is prohibited without prior approval from the Sharjah Civil Aviation Department. Permits are required for a wide range of activities, including:

  • Government operations

  • Commercial use

  • Scientific and research purposes

  •  Recreational activities, hobbies, and aerial sports

  •  Media and broadcasting activities

  •  Any other activities to be determined by a decision of the Chairman

The law stipulates that detailed regulations and conditions governing these activities will be issued by the Chairman of the Civil Aviation Department.

Mandatory registration before operation

Article 7 requires all drone owners to register their aircraft with either the Sharjah Civil Aviation Department or the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority before any operation begins.

Drones must carry clear identification marks, including registration numbers or approved identifiers. Operating or testing unregistered drones is strictly prohibited.

Ban on unlicensed manufacturing and training

Article 9 prohibits any activity related to the design, manufacture, assembly, modification, maintenance, inspection, repair, simulation development, or pilot training for drones within Sharjah without prior approval from the Civil Aviation Department.

 Airspace strictly regulated and categorised

Under Article 13, the Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, in coordination with the General Civil Aviation Authority, will plan and regulate drone flight paths and airspace usage.

The airspace will be divided into three categories: 

  • Approved zones

  • Restricted zones

  •  Prohibited zones

Boundaries will be set based on population density, building heights, proximity to landing areas, and aviation safety considerations, including military and civilian flight operations.

Drone operations are permitted only within approved zones. Any deviation must be immediately reported to air traffic monitoring authorities, with operators required to follow instructions and submit detailed incident reports.

Altitude, distance, and safety restrictions 

Article 14 empowers the Civil Aviation Department to define maximum flight altitudes and horizontal distances for drone operations to ensure safe separation from aircraft, infrastructure, and people.

Strict airspace entry rules 

Article 15 prohibits drones from leaving designated airspace during operations and bans entry into restricted or prohibited zones without prior permission. 

Coordinated procedures will be enforced in collaboration with federal and neighbouring aviation authorities to ensure compliance. 

Operations banned in sensitive zones 

Article 16 strictly prohibits all drone operations, including testing, in restricted or prohibited areas unless prior authorisation is granted by the Civil Aviation Department.

Comprehensive operational obligations 

Article 17 outlines key responsibilities for operators, pilots, and observers, including:

  • Obtaining permits before operations

  •  Staying within approved zones and authorised flight paths

  •  Avoiding restricted and prohibited areas

  • Following aviation and weather-related instructions

  • Prioritising civil, military, and government aircraft

  •  Reporting loss of control or communication immediately

  •  Taking all precautions to avoid collisions

  • Complying with any additional regulations issued by the Chairman

Wide-ranging prohibited activities

Article 18 sets out a detailed list of banned activities without approval or licensing, including:

  •  Operating unregistered or deregistered drones

  •  Modifying drone systems beyond approved specifications

  • Operating without safety certification

  •  Making major structural or technical changes without approval

  •  Using drones beyond authorised purposes

  • Operating in restricted or prohibited zones

  • Establishing or modifying drone infrastructure such as landing pads

  • Manufacturing, assembling, repairing, or training activities without approval

  • Operating within controlled civil or military airspace

  • Any additional prohibited actions determined by the Department

Suspension and revocation powers

Article 21 grants the Civil Aviation Department authority to suspend or revoke permits and certificates before expiry.

The law allows for temporary or permanent cancellation, with conditions and appeal procedures to be defined by the Chairman. Permit holders may also voluntarily cancel their permits while retaining drone ownership under regulatory conditions.

 Appeals mechanism introduced

Article 26 gives individuals and stakeholders the right to appeal decisions within 30 days. Appeals will be reviewed by a committee formed by the Chairman, with a decision issued within 30 days. The ruling of the committee is final.

 Compliance deadline set

Under Article 27, all drone owners and operators must regularise their status within three months of the law taking effect or upon expiry of existing licences, whichever comes first. Extensions may be granted by the Civil Aviation Department subject to approval.

Strengthening aviation safety and governance

The new law marks a significant step in regulating the fast-growing drone sector in Sharjah, introducing strict oversight across registration, operation, manufacturing, airspace management, and enforcement to ensure safe and responsible use of unmanned aerial systems across the emirate.

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