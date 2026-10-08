In implementation of Law No. 4 of 2026 Regulating the Occupancy and Management of Shared Housing in the Emirate of Dubai, Dubai Municipality has issued a circular setting out detailed planning, building and occupancy requirements for implementing the legislation. The civic body identified more than 44 areas across the emirate where buildings and villas can be allocated for shared housing, including Al Souq Al Kabeer, Al Ras, Al Warqa 1, Al Barsha 1, Al Muraqqabat and Al Rigga. Additional areas will be announced once approved, the civic body announced on Wednesday.