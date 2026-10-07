Dubai approves 44 areas for shared housing buildings and villas, some revealed

Municipality announces new date for existing buildings to meet new space and safety rules
Dubai: Dubai Municipality has identified more than 44 areas across the emirate where buildings and villas can be allocated for shared housing, including Al Souq Al Kabeer, Al Ras, Al Warqa 1, Al Barsha 1, Al Muraqqabat and Al Rigga. Additional areas will be announced once approved, the civic body announced on Wednesday.
The list comes with the Planning and Building Requirements Guide for Shared Housing and Permitted Areas, issued in implementation of Law No. (4) of 2026 Regulating the Occupancy and Management of Shared Housing in the Emirate of Dubai.
The Guide is a comprehensive reference setting out the requirements and standards for this type of accommodation. It aims to ensure the highest standards of quality and safety, safeguard the rights and privacy of owners and occupants, and enhance their quality of life.
Property owners and property management and leasing companies have a full year to regularise the status of buildings currently used for shared housing in line with the approved standards.
As per the new announcement, the one-year period starts from September 8, 2026, the Law's effective date.
However, the regularisation period does not exempt owners from addressing building violations, unauthorised changes of use or other conditions that pose risks to public safety. Dubai Municipality said such cases must be rectified in accordance with the applicable requirements and legislation.
Under the Guide, each existing building must be allocated to one category of shared housing: either individual accommodation or family accommodation. Bedrooms must offer a minimum of 5 square metres per person. In family accommodation, each family must have a separate bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, for greater comfort and privacy.
The Guide also sets requirements for shared facilities and services, depending on the category of accommodation and the number of occupants. These include kitchens and sanitary facilities, as well as designated areas for dining, recreation, laundry and clothes drying, in line with public health and safety requirements and the Dubai Building Code.
The requirements apply to new buildings, as well as existing buildings that are modified for use as shared housing within permitted areas. Collective labour accommodation is excluded from the Law, as it is governed by separate legislation.
Buildings and villas may be designated for shared housing once the required permit has been obtained. Permits can be issued and renewed through the Build in Dubai platform.
Before a permit is issued, compliance with Dubai Civil Defence requirements for fire alarm and firefighting systems, and with Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) requirements for CCTV systems, must be verified under each entity's approved legislation and requirements.
Electronic integration with the Dubai Land Department and other licensing authorities will also support the registration of tenancy contracts for buildings and villas designated for shared housing, based on permit data issued by Dubai Municipality and other licensing authorities in the emirate.
The Municipality said its approach to implementing the Law begins with awareness and guidance. This enables property owners and property management companies to understand their responsibilities, assess the status of their buildings and take the necessary corrective measures, before moving towards higher levels of compliance.
The move is expected to help reduce overcrowding, congestion and unregulated residential practices across the emirate, while safeguarding residents, improving the residential environment and supporting community stability. The Law also seeks to establish the rights and responsibilities of owners and occupants and strengthen compliance with public health and safety requirements.
Maryam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Building Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: "Dubai Municipality has developed a comprehensive guide for the regulation, occupancy and management of shared housing, providing a clear reference for property owners and property management and leasing companies."
"It sets out planning, building, technical, health and public safety requirements, as well as the areas where buildings may be allocated for shared housing. This will contribute to providing a safe, healthy and well-regulated residential environment for different segments of the community, while translating the provisions of the Shared Housing Law related to protecting rights and enhancing public health and safety."
She added: "Our objective in regulating shared housing is to raise awareness, strengthen oversight and promote compliance, while enabling the relevant parties to meet the requirements and regularise the status of their buildings in accordance with the approved frameworks, in a way that preserves the emirate's urban and aesthetic character."