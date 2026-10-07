Updated requirements cover families, individuals, landlords and shared accommodation
Dubai has introduced new rules governing shared accommodation, banning families and individuals from living in the same residential unit and restricting shared housing to designated areas of the emirate.
Dubai Municipality set out the requirements under Law No. 4 of 2026 regulating the occupancy and management of shared housing, which came into force in August. Owners and establishments have been given one year to bring existing properties into compliance.
Under the new rules, each shared residential unit must be allocated exclusively to either families or individuals, with the two categories prohibited from occupying the same unit. Bedrooms must provide at least five square metres of space per occupant, while a complete bathroom must be available for every four residents. In shared family accommodation, each family must have a separate bedroom with its own private bathroom.
The municipality has also barred shared accommodation for individuals on major roads with a tourism or commercial character, including Baniyas Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, Jumeirah Road and Al Wasl Road. Shared housing in those locations will be limited to families.
The requirements were detailed in Dubai Municipality Circular No. 1-3-1 of 2026, which sets out 10 obligations for building and villa owners, engineering consultancy offices and contracting companies.
Buildings or villas currently being used for shared accommodation must comply with the law within one year of its entry into force and meet applicable planning and construction standards.
The grace period, however, does not cover building violations or unauthorised changes of use. Such violations must be removed to protect lives and property, the municipality said.
A building permit is required for shared accommodation, whether for new construction or for modifications to existing buildings and villas being converted for shared housing.
Licence, completion and shared-housing permit applications must be submitted through the Dubai Building Platform by the engineering consultancy appointed by the owner.
Applications must include plans and information covering buildings, apartments and rooms, their sizes, categories of occupants and occupancy rates.
Shared-housing permits will be issued once a completion certificate is granted and will contain the information required by the Dubai Land Department for tenancy contracts.
The municipality also requires an entire residential building or villa to be designated for shared accommodation rather than only part of the property. Each building or villa must cater exclusively to either individuals or families.
The technical guidelines stipulate that each occupant must have at least five square metres of bedroom space.
More than one family may occupy a residential unit designated for family accommodation, provided each family has a separate bedroom with its own private bathroom.
In accommodation designated for individuals, a bedroom may be shared by several occupants, subject to maximum occupancy limits and approved health and technical requirements. Living rooms may also be repurposed for residential use.
Facilities must correspond to the type of accommodation and number of occupants. New buildings housing individuals may provide shared kitchens on each floor, with their size and facilities proportionate to the number of residents.
Where shared accommodation is provided within individual apartments, kitchens may be located inside the unit but must provide at least one square metre of space per occupant and comply with Dubai Building Code health and safety requirements.
At least one complete bathroom, comprising a washbasin, toilet and shower, must be provided for every four occupants in both family and individual accommodation.
Where bathroom facilities are separated, there must be at least one toilet for every four occupants and one shower for every six. This arrangement is permitted only in accommodation for individuals.
Buildings housing individuals must also provide multipurpose areas for dining and recreation, as well as adequate laundry and drying facilities.
Shared accommodation is exempt from minimum car-parking requirements under the applicable regulations.
Property owners or operators must, however, provide suitable areas for minibuses to pick up and drop off residents within the road right-of-way, subject to approval from Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority and compliance with the Dubai Building Code.
Bicycle parking equivalent to at least 10 per cent of a building's total number of occupants must also be provided.
Private residential villas, as well as villas in approved areas, may be rented for shared accommodation provided they comply with the relevant planning and construction requirements.
The rules apply to new buildings and existing properties being modified or converted for shared accommodation in authorised areas.
Fees will apply to requests to convert a building, or part of one, into a property unit designated for shared accommodation under Dubai's existing planning, building and land-use regulations.
Law No. 4 of 2026 is intended to regulate the management and occupancy of shared housing, protect the rights of owners and residents and provide appropriate accommodation for different sections of the community.
It also seeks to curb overcrowding and unregulated occupancy in residential neighbourhoods, reduce associated safety and security risks, limit informal shared housing and preserve Dubai's urban appearance.