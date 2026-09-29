Pilot covers five priority areas and sets rules for bachelor and shared accommodation
Ajman: Ajman’s Department of Municipality and Planning has begun implementing a new initiative to regulate and classify buildings, introducing a framework for bachelor accommodation and shared housing across the emirate.
The initiative is intended to regulate residential occupancy patterns, improve the efficient use of buildings and strengthen safety and organisation in residential areas.
The department said the service had entered a pilot phase covering five priority areas: Al Nuaimiya, Al Rashidiya, Al Nakheel, Liwara and Al Rumaila. The pilot will be assessed and further developed according to the results of its implementation and the requirements of subsequent phases.
The announcement came during a workshop organised by the department for property companies operating in Ajman.
The department outlined the new policy, its implementation mechanisms and the approved requirements governing bachelor and shared accommodation, while also explaining application procedures and how companies can access the service.
Mohammed Abdulwahab Mustafa, Director of the Municipal Control and Inspection Department, said the initiative is designed to address challenges associated with bachelor and shared accommodation through clear regulatory frameworks that balance the needs of different segments of the community with urban planning and regulatory requirements.
He noted that the initiative establishes a defined methodology for classifying buildings and regulating their residential use according to approved standards and requirements.
The framework is intended to improve compliance, enhance the urban and residential environment and support Ajman’s efforts to provide an organised and safe urban environment that contributes to quality of life.
Mustafa clarified that the new policy also sets out the conditions under which bachelor accommodation is permitted in buildings, while defining shared housing and establishing mechanisms for its implementation. The measures are meant to curb unregulated residential practices and improve the efficient use of properties.
During the workshop, officials reviewed key challenges associated with bachelor accommodation and the regulatory measures developed to address them. They also outlined the priority areas covered by the pilot, implementation procedures and the steps required from property owners and relevant companies.
The department also launched a dedicated online link for applications and briefed property company representatives on how to use the service and complete the application process ahead of the implementation of the new rules during the pilot phase.
Representatives of property companies operating in Ajman attended the workshop and raised questions about the requirements and implementation procedures.