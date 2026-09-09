A new academic achievement for Liwa University

Liwa University earns ABET accreditation for engineering and IT programs
Liwa University has announced that its Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering and Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering programs are now accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET under the Commission’s General Criteria and the Program Criteria for Industrial Engineering and Mechanical Engineering, respectively.
In addition, the University’s Bachelor of Information Technology program, including its General Track, Artificial Intelligence concentration, and Networks and Cloud Computing concentration, is accredited by the Computing Accreditation Commission of ABET under the Commission’s General Criteria and the Program Criteria for Information Technology.
ABET is a non-profit organization certified to ISO 9001 for quality assurance that supports excellence in education worldwide through the accreditation of academic programs, recognition of qualifications, and evaluation of student learning outcomes. ABET accreditation confirms that academic programs meet established standards for preparing graduates to enter critical technical fields that drive innovation and emerging technologies while responding to the needs of society and contributing to public welfare and safety.
Dr. Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Liwa University, emphasized that excellence has been a fundamental pillar of the University’s academic journey. He noted that the University provides an integrated learning environment that keeps pace with scientific and technological developments across various fields. He also highlighted that quality remains at the forefront of the University’s academic priorities, with its programs designed to meet labor market needs and prepare students to adapt to the evolving nature of employment, particularly as jobs continue to be shaped by advances in modern technologies.
Dr. Ali Bin Harmal said: “The accreditation of these programs by a globally recognized organization such as ABET reflects the quality of our academic programs and the excellence of our teaching methods and approaches. It also demonstrates our advanced educational infrastructure and our strong network of relationships with strategic partners across various business sectors in the UAE and the region.”
Sought worldwide, ABET’s voluntary peer-review process is highly respected because it adds critical value to academic programs in the technical disciplines, where quality, precision, and safety are of the utmost importance.
Developed by technical professionals from ABET’s member societies, ABET criteria focus on what students experience and learn. ABET accreditation reviews look at program curricula, faculty, facilities, and institutional support and are conducted by teams of highly skilled professionals from, academia, and government, with expertise in the ABET disciplines.
ABET currently accredits 4,863 programs at 950 colleges and universities in 42 countries and areas.
More information about ABET, its member societies and the accreditation criteria used to evaluate programs can be found at www.abet.org.
Liwa University, with campuses in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, offers 37 academic programs, including eight programs in engineering and information technology. For more information about Liwa University, visit www.lu.ac.ae.