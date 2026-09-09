A new academic achievement for Liwa University

Dr. Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Liwa University, emphasized that excellence has been a fundamental pillar of the University’s academic journey. He noted that the University provides an integrated learning environment that keeps pace with scientific and technological developments across various fields. He also highlighted that quality remains at the forefront of the University’s academic priorities, with its programs designed to meet labor market needs and prepare students to adapt to the evolving nature of employment, particularly as jobs continue to be shaped by advances in modern technologies.