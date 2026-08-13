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New accredited music degree in Dubai offers Dh50,000 scholarships

SAE University College opens applications for its new three-year programme

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Dubai: Aspiring musicians, producers and songwriters in the UAE will be able to pursue an accredited Bachelor of Music degree in Dubai from September, following the launch of a new three-year programme by SAE University College.

The institution said the programme is the first accredited Bachelor of Music degree of its kind in Dubai and is designed to prepare students for careers across the global music and wider creative industries.

Applications are now open for the September 2026 intake, with further intakes planned for February and May 2027. SAE University College is offering scholarships of up to Dh50,000 to eligible students.

The launch comes as the UAE seeks to expand its creative economy. Under the UAE National Strategy for Cultural and Creative Industries, the country aims to increase the sector’s contribution to 5 per cent of GDP by 2031.

The wider Middle East and North Africa music market is also growing, with recorded music revenues in the region increasing by 15.2 per cent in 2025, according to figures cited by SAE University College.

What will students study?

The full-time, three-year degree will combine practical training with academic study and industry projects.

Students will study areas including songwriting, electronic music production, studio production, live performance, stagecraft, creative musicianship, music business and entrepreneurship.

The programme is also intended to give students practical experience and help them develop a professional portfolio before graduation. As part of the course, students will complete a major industry project.

Students will have access to professional-standard recording studios, equipment and music software at SAE University College, while working with academics and industry professionals.

The university said the programme has been developed with industry partners including Melody House, Muzikminds and Hungarian-American songwriter and music producer Miklos Malek.

Careers in music and the creative industries

Graduates will be able to pursue careers in areas including music production, songwriting, composition, artist development, audio engineering, live performance, music supervision, entertainment and content creation.

The course also places an emphasis on the business side of the music industry, including entrepreneurship and music business, as the sector increasingly combines creative, technical and commercial skills.

Jan Horn, managing director of SAE University College Dubai, said the programme would give aspiring musicians the opportunity to gain an internationally recognised qualification while developing their careers in the UAE.

“As the UAE continues investing in its creative economy, it's vital that talented young musicians can develop their skills, build industry connections and pursue international careers from right here in Dubai,” he said.

Zubin Aroz, head of department – music at SAE University College Dubai, said the programme would focus on both creative development and technical skills.

“Music has never been more entrepreneurial or technology-driven than it is today,” he said.

“Our goal is to help students discover their creative voice while giving them technical expertise and professional confidence to build sustainable careers.”

September 2026 applications now open

The September 2026 intake is now open to applicants who meet the university’s admission requirements.

Additional intakes are scheduled for February and May 2027.

SAE University College said scholarships of up to Dh50,000 are available to support students pursuing the new music degree.

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