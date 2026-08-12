Pakistan to set up free tech university based on merit

Shehbaz made the announcement at an event in Islamabad marking International Youth Day, where he also acknowledged that Pakistan remained “still far” from becoming the social welfare state envisioned at the time of the country’s creation.

Shehbaz said children from affluent families had access to Pakistan’s best educational institutions and could go on to study at leading universities in Britain and North America.

He presented the Daanish schools, which he established while serving as Punjab chief minister, as one way of narrowing that divide by providing quality education to children from poorer families.

“If we could not give you essential skills, then we won’t be forgiven in this world or the next,” Dawn quoted him as saying.

As last year, 1,000 students will be sent to China for agricultural education. In addition, high-performing students will this year be given opportunities to study information technology and artificial intelligence in China at government expense.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.