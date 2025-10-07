Dream big: Pakistani students offered fully-funded scholarships in US

Students can apply now for top universities under the US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor
Dubai: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has invited applications for fully funded PhD scholarships under the prestigious US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor Project, offering exceptional opportunities for Pakistani students to pursue doctoral studies at leading American universities.
The initiative aims to deepen academic cooperation between Pakistan and the United States while enhancing Pakistan’s human resource capacity in cutting-edge disciplines.
Under the program, candidates may apply in two categories. Students who get admitted in the top 50 universities in US will get full tuition fee waiver, monthly stipend, and health insurance. Those admitted to the universities ranking from 51 to 300, will get financial support of up to US$12,000 per year toward tuition, along with a stipend and health coverage.
HEC explained on its social media that said the scholarships are part of its efforts to prepare Pakistani scholars and professionals with international research exposure and advanced expertise to contribute to the country’s development.
Application deadlines
Spring/Summer 2026 admissions: Nov. 15, 2025
Fall 2026 admissions: April 30, 2026
Applicants can submit their forms via scholarship.hec.gov.pk
