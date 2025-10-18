Big Ticket’s Bouchra can’t play – but her Dh25 million plan will surprise you

Abu Dhabi resident reveals her jackpot dreams and quirky plans
Every month, thousands tune in to see dreams come true at the Big Ticket draw in Abu Dhabi. For many, it’s a defining moment. But what about the people on stage? What if the person calling out the lucky numbers suddenly became the winner herself?
Meet Bouchra Yamani, the ever-smiling, high-energy host from Morocco, who has been in the UAE for a decade and part of the Big Ticket family for six years.
She may not be allowed to buy tickets, as employees and their families are not eligible, but that doesn’t stop her from daydreaming about what she would do if she ever hit that jackpot.
But if the rules were lifted for just one day and Bouchra’s name was called out for the Dh25 million grand prize, here’s how her dream would unfold.
“I’d be jumping, screaming, crying... honestly, I might even pass out from shock!” she laughed.
Who’s the first person she would call to break the news to?
“I probably wouldn’t tell anyone right away. I’d keep it to myself until I’ve had time to process everything and make a solid plan.”
A celebratory escape to a dreamy island.
“I’d fly to an island – most likely Mahé or the Maldives – to celebrate my win, enjoy the moment, and take some time to reflect on what to do next.”
What’s the most extravagant thing she’d splurge on?
“As a scuba diver and surfer, I’d definitely treat myself to the best new gear on the market,” she said, noting that she’d get her hands on the top-of-the-line gear for underwater adventures and waves.
Forget diamonds or supercars – Bouchra would stockpile “unsolved crime games” to feed her inner detective. “I love acting like a detective and solving cold cases for fun,” she grinned.
Gold tops her list. “It’s timeless, solid, and the best way to preserve long-term value.”
Spain, no question but Abu Dhabi has a sweet place in her heart too.
“It’s my biggest dream to own a small villa in the countryside of Málaga with access to the beach. But since I love Abu Dhabi, I’d invest in a small apartment here so I can come back whenever I miss it.”
And if you’re wondering whether winning millions would change her life enough to walk away from the stage, her answer is instant: “Hosting the show with my favourite person, Richard, is something I truly enjoy – being part of those life-changing moments is an experience I’d never want to miss. It’s more than a job; it’s a joy.”
