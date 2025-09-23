Meet Bouchra Yamani, the Big Ticket queen making millionaires

Her debut live draw on March 3, 2019, marked the beginning of a new era for the brand. Whether she’s on stage announcing a new millionaire or sharing an emotional phone call with a stunned winner, Bouchra’s warmth shines through. Her dynamic partnership with co-host Richard has also become a fan-favourite – a pairing that blends fun, hope, and heartfelt celebration. She’s also the Arabic voice on stage.

“I found myself becoming part of the team, and it’s been an incredible experience to bring joy to others and witness millions of dreams come true. Working alongside Richard has made it even more special – his positivity, humour, and energy are truly infectious.”