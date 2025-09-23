Meet Bouchra Yamani, the Big Ticket queen making millionaires

Moroccan host in Abu Dhabi brings fortune and joy to winners worldwide
When millions across the world tune in to Big Ticket’s monthly live draw in Abu Dhabi, one familiar face has become synonymous with memorable moments and joyous celebrations – Bouchra Yamani, the charismatic host known for giving away fortunes with flair.
For the past six years, Bouchra has brought energy, elegance, and authenticity to the Big Ticket stage. However, her stint with the popular raffle draw did not begin with a plan.
“My journey with Big Ticket began purely by coincidence,” she recalled with a smile. “But it turned out to be one of the best things that ever happened to me.”
Originally from Morocco, Bouchra has called the UAE home for over a decade. She currently resides in Abu Dhabi. Over the years, her bond with the Big Ticket team and audience has grown into something deeply personal.
“What I love most about being with Big Ticket is how honest and real everything is. Our winners don’t just dream – they win real prizes that truly change their lives and help their families and communities too.”
Her debut live draw on March 3, 2019, marked the beginning of a new era for the brand. Whether she’s on stage announcing a new millionaire or sharing an emotional phone call with a stunned winner, Bouchra’s warmth shines through. Her dynamic partnership with co-host Richard has also become a fan-favourite – a pairing that blends fun, hope, and heartfelt celebration. She’s also the Arabic voice on stage.
“I found myself becoming part of the team, and it’s been an incredible experience to bring joy to others and witness millions of dreams come true. Working alongside Richard has made it even more special – his positivity, humour, and energy are truly infectious.”
What’s more, she has lent her name to games like ‘Bouchra’s Big Question’ and hosts shows like the Big Win Contest and the weekly e-draw. As a responsible host and resident, she also frequently reminds the general public not to fall prey to scams and fraudsters.
In an industry where trust and transparency are everything, Bouchra has emerged not just as a presenter, but as a symbol of possibility for the hopeful.
