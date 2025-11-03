GOLD/FOREX
Indian expat in Abu Dhabi hits Dh25 million Big Ticket jackpot – winner still unreachable

Saravanan Venkatachalam got lucky with number 463221 but hasn’t answered his phone

Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
An Indian expat in Abu Dhabi has won Dh25 million in the Big Ticket raffle draw, Series 280.
Saravanan Venkatachalam bagged the jackpot with the six-digit winning number 463221, which he purchased on October 30.
However, the show hosts, Richard and Bouchra, were unable to reach him. On the first attempt, the phone didn’t ring and there was a “switched off” message.

“What a terrible time to switch your phone off. But we are not going to put the ticket back,” Richard said. “We will find you,” Bouchra noted.

Despite multiple attempts afterwards, the phone rang once but went unanswered.

“Come on, Saravanan, please pick up the call. This is the call everyone has been waiting for,” the hosts urged, adding that they would continue trying his only available phone number and email address.

The winning ticket was drawn by Harun Sarder Nur, the winner of the Dh20 million grand prize in Series 279.

November promotion

Individuals who purchase tickets this month will have a chance to win the Dh25 million grand prize in the December 3 raffle draw. To sweeten the offer, those buying tickets online or at Big Ticket stores this month can take advantage of special bundle promotions available throughout November: buy two tickets and get two free (Big Ticket and Dream Car).

Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae and at counters located at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

