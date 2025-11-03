Indian expat in Abu Dhabi hits Dh25 million Big Ticket jackpot – winner still unreachable

An Indian expat in Abu Dhabi has won Dh25 million in the Big Ticket raffle draw, Series 280.

Saravanan Venkatachalam bagged the jackpot with the six-digit winning number 463221, which he purchased on October 30.

However, the show hosts, Richard and Bouchra, were unable to reach him. On the first attempt, the phone didn’t ring and there was a “switched off” message.