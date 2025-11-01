Indian expat strikes Big Ticket gold in UAE after years across Saudi, Kuwait and Oman

Libin Baby, from Kerala, works as a quality control instructor in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi resident Libin Baby is on cloud nine after winning a 250g 24K gold bar worth more than Dh125,000 in Big Ticket’s weekly e-draw series 280.
The 35-year-old quality control instructor from Kerala bagged the golden prize with ticket number 055771, purchased online.
“I cannot believe it. Thank you, sir!” Baby exclaimed when show host Richard broke the exciting news.
Having worked across the Gulf for 14 years – in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Oman – the UAE has finally been lucky for him after a year and a half of calling Abu Dhabi home.
Baby discovered Big Ticket on social media and has been trying his luck online ever since. He teamed up with 11 friends to purchase tickets every month.
“We have a team in our company. We are buying tickets together,” said Baby, who lives alone as his family remains in Kerala.
“I am completely surprised,” said Baby, who was on-site at work when he received the life-changing call. He plans to share his win with his friends and promises he’ll keep buying Big Ticket every month, dreaming of more golden moments.
Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.
