Indian expat in Dubai wins 24K gold bar in Big Ticket draw while at clinic

Manjusha Puthiyaveetil, from Kerala, has been a UAE resident for 20 years

Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
Screen grab taken from a Big Ticket promotional video on weekly draws featuring gold bars as prizes.
An Indian expat in Dubai got lucky, bagging a 250g 24K gold bar worth around Dh125,000 in the Big Ticket weekly e-draw series 280.

When show host Richard called Manjusha Puthiyaveetil to share the good news, she was at a clinic and sounded cautious at first.
“May I know who is this?” the Dubai-based Keralite asked, unsure of the unfamiliar number. But once she realised it was Richard from Big Ticket, her tone changed instantly.

“I’m at a clinic,” she laughed, moments before hearing the happy news – her ticket number 273857 had made her a winner.

Her reaction was pure joy.
“Oh wow, that’s nice! Thank you so much,” said Manjusha, who has been living in Dubai for two decades.

She admitted she’s been buying Big Ticket entries “on and off” over the years and couldn’t recall exactly when she started. But this time, luck was clearly on her side.

And when asked if she’d be sharing her golden win, she chuckled: “No, it’s just for me!”
Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

Related Topics:
UAEIndian expatsDubaiAbu DhabiBig Ticket

