Unbelievable first try! Indian expat from Kerala wins Big Ticket in Abu Dhabi

Muhammed Sakeer has been living in Abu Dhabi for 17 years
Sometimes, all it takes is one shot at luck and for Indian expat Muhammed Sakeer, that shot turned out to be pure gold.
The 44-year-old Keralite professional in the architectural industry, who has been living in Abu Dhabi for 17 years, struck gold in his very first attempt at the Big Ticket draw. His ticket number 088152 won 250 grams of 24-karat gold.
When show host Richard called to break the news, Sakeer could hardly believe his ears.
“One minute... I’m checking the number. I won a prize? 24K 250g gold? I bought the ticket for the first time,” a stunned Sakeer said during the live call.
Sakeer purchased the winning ticket as part of a group of 10 colleagues. He had only recently learned about Big Ticket.
“Two months ago, I moved to a new company and learned about Big Ticket from my colleagues, who have been participating for over 20 years. I decided to try my luck and purchase a ticket with them.”
The ecstatic winner said he plans to share the prize with his group.
“I am overjoyed, winning on my first try is an incredible feeling. We are all motivated to continue purchasing tickets. I sincerely thank the Big Ticket team for this win and for making dreams come true,” Sakeer added.
