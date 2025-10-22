Unbelievable first try! Indian expat from Kerala wins Big Ticket in Abu Dhabi

The 44-year-old Keralite professional in the architectural industry, who has been living in Abu Dhabi for 17 years, struck gold in his very first attempt at the Big Ticket draw. His ticket number 088152 won 250 grams of 24-karat gold.

When show host Richard called to break the news, Sakeer could hardly believe his ears.

“One minute... I’m checking the number. I won a prize? 24K 250g gold? I bought the ticket for the first time,” a stunned Sakeer said during the live call.