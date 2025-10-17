Bangladeshi driver in Al Ain wins Big Ticket after 24 years of trying

When Nazrul got his turn at the wheel, his first spin stopped at Dh50,000. But show host Bouchra reminded him that he had a second chance. On his next spin, the wheel landed on Dh85,000, sparking cheers all around.

“That second try was well worth it,” said co-host Richard with a smile.

Nazrul’s joy was shared by his friends, who will each receive an equal share of the prize money.

“With my share, I’ll be sending the money back home to support my family,” he said.