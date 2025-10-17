Bangladeshi driver in Al Ain wins Big Ticket after 24 years of trying

Nazrul Islam Fakir Ahmed has been buying tickets since 2001
For nearly a quarter of a century, Nazrul Islam Fakir Ahmed never lost hope.
The 49-year-old Bangladeshi, who has been working as a house driver in Al Ain since 2001, has faithfully purchased Big Ticket entries every month with a group of 10 friends. And after 24 years of trying, his patience finally paid off.
During Big Ticket’s Series 279 draw, Nazrul was selected to take part in the Big Win Contest – a dream come true for the long-time participant.
“I started watching Big Ticket videos on YouTube back in 2001 and decided to try my luck. I spoke to a friend, and together we formed a group of 10 to purchase tickets every month under different names,” Nazrul recalled.
“After 24 years of trying, I was invited to the Big Ticket office to take part in the Big Win Contest, it was an unbelievable moment. I’m truly grateful to the Big Ticket team, and my friends and their families are all overjoyed.”
When Nazrul got his turn at the wheel, his first spin stopped at Dh50,000. But show host Bouchra reminded him that he had a second chance. On his next spin, the wheel landed on Dh85,000, sparking cheers all around.
“That second try was well worth it,” said co-host Richard with a smile.
Nazrul’s joy was shared by his friends, who will each receive an equal share of the prize money.
“With my share, I’ll be sending the money back home to support my family,” he said.
Despite the long-awaited win, Nazrul remains confident about continuing his pursuit of the grand prize.
“I’ll continue purchasing from Big Ticket, actually many people have approached me to join new groups since they say I’m lucky! So, my message to others is simple: don’t lose hope, keep trying.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox