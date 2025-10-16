After 15 years in Dubai, Bangladeshi worker wins Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

Alim Uddin Sonja Miah has been working in loading and unloading industry
For 15 years, Alim Uddin Sonja Miah has worked tirelessly in Dubai’s loading and unloading industry and now, his perseverance has paid off in the most heartwarming way.
The 35-year-old Bangladeshi expat has won Dh85,000 in Big Ticket’s Big Win contest, a prize he’s sharing with his group of 10 friends.
Alim and his friends have been pooling money every month to buy Big Ticket entries since discovering the promotion at Abu Dhabi airport a year ago. Their teamwork finally paid off.
“Visiting the Big Ticket office and participating in the draw was a surreal experience,” Alim said with a wide smile after spinning the wheel to win Dh85,000.
“I’m incredibly happy about this win, it’s not just mine but my friends’ as well. I will be splitting the prize money among 10 partners. Every person has a share.”
Each member of the group will get an equal share of the prize, and Alim underlined that they are not stopping here.
“We plan to share the prize among ourselves and will continue purchasing Big Ticket tickets together,” said Alim, beaming with joy.
