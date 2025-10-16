GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

After 15 years in Dubai, Bangladeshi worker wins Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

Alim Uddin Sonja Miah has been working in loading and unloading industry

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
After 15 years in Dubai, Bangladeshi worker wins Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

For 15 years, Alim Uddin Sonja Miah has worked tirelessly in Dubai’s loading and unloading industry and now, his perseverance has paid off in the most heartwarming way.
The 35-year-old Bangladeshi expat has won Dh85,000 in Big Ticket’s Big Win contest, a prize he’s sharing with his group of 10 friends.

Alim and his friends have been pooling money every month to buy Big Ticket entries since discovering the promotion at Abu Dhabi airport a year ago. Their teamwork finally paid off.

“Visiting the Big Ticket office and participating in the draw was a surreal experience,” Alim said with a wide smile after spinning the wheel to win Dh85,000.

“I’m incredibly happy about this win, it’s not just mine but my friends’ as well. I will be splitting the prize money among 10 partners. Every person has a share.”

Each member of the group will get an equal share of the prize, and Alim underlined that they are not stopping here.
“We plan to share the prize among ourselves and will continue purchasing Big Ticket tickets together,” said Alim, beaming with joy.

Related Topics:
UAEDubaiBangladeshAbu DhabiBig Ticket

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Bangladeshi expat in Sharjah wins Dh20m in Big Ticket

Bangladeshi expat in Sharjah wins Dh20m in Big Ticket

1m read
UAE: Bangladeshi expat wins Big Ticket with wife’s name

UAE: Bangladeshi expat wins Big Ticket with wife’s name

1m read
The Big Ticket weekly e-draw selects four winners every week to take home Dh50,000 each.

Bangladeshi worker wins Big Ticket after 28 yrs in UAE

1m read
Mohammad Rashed

Dubai cleaner's TikTok dream of Big Ticket comes true

2m read