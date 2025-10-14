‘Thought it was a scam’: Indian expat in Sharjah bags Dh110K Big Ticket win

Keralite HR professional Susan Robert has lived in UAE for 14 years
Susan Robert, an Indian expat in Sharjah, is all smiles after pocketing Dh110,000 in Big Ticket’s ‘Big Win’ contest.
Working as an HR professional, she has called the UAE home for 14 years. She first heard about Big Ticket from her husband, an avid participant since the early days of the raffle, who usually buys tickets with his friends. Last month, the couple decided to try their luck together and struck gold.
“When I received the call from the Big Ticket team, I initially thought it was a scam and was about to report it,” she recalled with a laugh. “But once I verified the details, I realised it was genuine.”
Participating in the contest held during the live draw series 279, Susan’s spin earned her Dh110,000 and an unforgettable experience at the Big Ticket office.
“When we went to Big Ticket’s office, the team gave us a red carpet welcome and made sure we were well taken care of, it was truly an unforgettable experience.”
The Keralite winner already has her plans mapped out. A portion of the prize will go towards her son’s education, some will fund dream trips abroad with Japan on top of her list and the rest will be saved for the future.
And yes, she’s already bought her next Big Ticket.
But more than the money, Susan hopes her win inspires other women to give it a go.
“It’s quite disappointing to see that very few women have won so far. I want to encourage all women to take that step, invest wisely, and invest in themselves,” she said. “Big Ticket offers multiple opportunities to grow and dream bigger, you never know when it could be your turn.”
