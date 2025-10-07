After 15 years of trying, Pakistani expat wins Big Ticket in Abu Dhabi

Winner Majeed tells Richard: ‘You called me when I needed it most’
Abu Dhabi resident Saeed Hafiz Abdul Majeed’s patience and persistence finally paid off after 15 long years. The 33-year-old Pakistani expat, who works at a construction firm, has been living in the UAE since 2009 while his family remains back home. He has been taking part in Big Ticket draws since 2010, never missing a month and buying at least one entry each time.
“I have been purchasing Big Tickets for more than 15 years. Thank you so much. You made my day,” a beaming Majeed told show host Richard after winning Dh50,000 with ticket number 341851 in Big Ticket’s weekly e-draw.
The ticket, bought entirely on his own, gave him a moment he had dreamed about for over a decade.
“When I bought the ticket this time, I felt lucky. I wanted to hear your voice – it’s something I’ve been waiting for years. Everyone wants to get your call,” he said.
The timing of the win couldn’t have been more perfect.
“You have called me at a very needful time. I plan to invest in growing my business. I was in need of money, and then I got your call. You are like an angel to me. I’m extremely happy and grateful,” Majeed noted.
He also shared a simple message for hopeful participants: “Keep trying. If you don’t try, you won’t win. You never know – it might happen when you need it the most.”
