GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Solo winner: Pakistani expat in Dubai bags Big Ticket's 24K gold bar

41-year-old Amir Ali is a grocery shop owner from Karachi

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Solo winner: Pakistani expat in Dubai bags Big Ticket's 24K gold bar

Luck smiled on a Pakistani expat in Dubai as he bagged a 250-gram 24-karat gold bar in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi’s weekly e-draw. What makes the win even sweeter is that it was a solo purchase, meaning he does not have to share the prize with anyone.

Amir Ali, 41, a grocery shop owner from Karachi, secured the win with ticket number 052740. Ali, who has been living in Dubai with his family for the past 10 years, has been participating in Big Ticket draws for many years, usually as part of a group. However, this time he decided to go solo.

“I’ve been buying tickets for many years with a group, and from 2016, I started purchasing with just one friend. In between, I skipped for a few months, but this month I bought early. Also, this time I decided to go solo,” Ali said.

‘Unexpected win’

Asked why he purchased a ticket early in the month, he said it was for a chance to win the weekly draws as well.

“Really! I am so happy. I am speechless. It’s unbelievable,” he told show host Richard during the live draw.

Ali revealed that when he received the winning call, he thought it was a promotional message. “I never expected to win the weekly draw,” he said, describing how his initial shock quickly turned into joy.

Looking ahead, Ali plans to use the gold bar for future investments, possibly in his business. “I will keep purchasing from Big Ticket, and I encourage everyone else to do the same. Big Ticket offers amazing opportunities, and you shouldn’t miss out on them,” Ali underlined.

Related Topics:
UAEPakistanDubaiAbu DhabiBig Ticket

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Bangladeshi expat wins Big Ticket after 12-year wait

Bangladeshi expat wins Big Ticket after 12-year wait

1m read
Kerala expat in Qatar wins Dh150K in Big Ticket contest

Kerala expat in Qatar wins Dh150K in Big Ticket contest

1m read
After 15 yrs of trying, Pakistani expat wins Big Ticket

After 15 yrs of trying, Pakistani expat wins Big Ticket

1m read
UAE: Expat wins Big Ticket after 25 years in Dubai

UAE: Expat wins Big Ticket after 25 years in Dubai

1m read