Solo winner: Pakistani expat in Dubai bags Big Ticket's 24K gold bar

41-year-old Amir Ali is a grocery shop owner from Karachi
Luck smiled on a Pakistani expat in Dubai as he bagged a 250-gram 24-karat gold bar in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi’s weekly e-draw. What makes the win even sweeter is that it was a solo purchase, meaning he does not have to share the prize with anyone.
Amir Ali, 41, a grocery shop owner from Karachi, secured the win with ticket number 052740. Ali, who has been living in Dubai with his family for the past 10 years, has been participating in Big Ticket draws for many years, usually as part of a group. However, this time he decided to go solo.
“I’ve been buying tickets for many years with a group, and from 2016, I started purchasing with just one friend. In between, I skipped for a few months, but this month I bought early. Also, this time I decided to go solo,” Ali said.
Asked why he purchased a ticket early in the month, he said it was for a chance to win the weekly draws as well.
“Really! I am so happy. I am speechless. It’s unbelievable,” he told show host Richard during the live draw.
Ali revealed that when he received the winning call, he thought it was a promotional message. “I never expected to win the weekly draw,” he said, describing how his initial shock quickly turned into joy.
Looking ahead, Ali plans to use the gold bar for future investments, possibly in his business. “I will keep purchasing from Big Ticket, and I encourage everyone else to do the same. Big Ticket offers amazing opportunities, and you shouldn’t miss out on them,” Ali underlined.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox