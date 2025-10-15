Pakistan, UAE forge deeper tech partnership on AI, digital governance

IT Minister Shaza Fatima unveils new avenues for digital collaboration, investment
Dubai: Pakistan strengthened its digital and technology partnerships with the UAE with a dedicated pavilion at the Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global 2025, highlighting the country’s rapid rise as a global technology hub.
The pavilion, inaugurated by Pakistan’s Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja, serves as a central hub for B2B meetings, start-up showcases, investment networking, and live tech demonstrations, aiming to bolster Pakistan’s footprint in the international tech market.
“Pakistan’s presence at GITEX Global reflects our confidence, our capability, and our commitment to a digitally empowered future under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” said Minister Khawaja. “The Pakistan Pavilion represents not just our innovation but our invitation to the world to partner in growth,” she added.
100 leading Pakistani tech companies participated, including 26 under PSEB/TDAP, along with 1,000 delegates.
10 start-ups showcased innovations, supported by the Ministry of IT to attract global investment and partnerships.
The pavilion offers live demos, business matchmaking sessions, and B2B networking opportunities.
Following Pakistan’s recognition as “Tech Destination of the Year” at GITEX 2024, the pavilion reinforces its international presence.
Federal Minister Shaza also held meeting with Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary at the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, held on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2025.
During the talks, Minister Khawaja highlighted Pakistan’s Digital Nation Pakistan Act, the National Data Exchange Layer, and several government-led initiatives promoting smart governance, AI integration, and a cashless economy. Both sides agreed to explore joint ventures in AI innovation, digital governance, and cross-border data collaboration.
The minister also met Massimo Falcioni, Chief Competitiveness Officer at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, where discussions centred on enhancing digital investment, fostering innovation, and strengthening technology partnerships between the UAE and Pakistan.
In a separate meeting with M. Muneeb Anjum, CEO of AHAD, Khawaja reviewed opportunities to bolster Pakistan’s cybersecurity ecosystem and expand collaboration with UAE-based technology partners.
Later in the evening, the Pakistan Mission to the UAE, in collaboration with the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication (MoITT), Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), hosted “Pakistan Night”, a high-profile networking event aimed at showcasing the country’s digital potential to global investors and innovators.
The event held at the Pakistan Association in Dubai and attended by senior diplomats, Emirati officials, and representatives from Dubai Chamber of Commerce, business councils, and GITEX exhibitors, provided a platform to promote partnerships between Pakistani IT firms and the international tech community.
In his remarks, Ali Zeb Khan, Pakistan’s Trade Counsellor in Dubai, emphasised the importance of such engagements in boosting IT exports and positioning Pakistan as a regional digital hub.
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi highlighted Pakistan’s ambition to grow IT exports from USD 4 billion to USD 100 billion through innovation, foreign investment, and global collaboration, commending the Ministry of IT’s efforts to drive digital transformation.
Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, underlined that the IT sector remains Pakistan’s fastest-growing industry, with an average annual growth rate of 20%.
IT ecosystem
Delivering the keynote address, Shaza Fatima Khawaja reaffirmed the government’s commitment to nurturing the IT ecosystem, with a focus on AI, cybersecurity, software development, and data processing. She praised initiatives like Ignite, which empower start-ups to access global opportunities, and lauded Ambassador Tirmizi for strengthening Pakistan-UAE technological and economic relations.
