GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

Pakistan remittances jump 13% to $3.6 billion in July

Saudi Arabia and UAE remain biggest sources as workers bolster foreign exchange inflows

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Together, Saudi Arabia and the UAE contributed more than $1.65 billion, or about 46 per cent of Pakistan’s total remittances during the month. Illustrative image.
Together, Saudi Arabia and the UAE contributed more than $1.65 billion, or about 46 per cent of Pakistan’s total remittances during the month. Illustrative image.
Photo Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Pakistan received $3.6 billion in workers’ remittances in July 2026, up 13 per cent year-on-year and 4.5 per cent from the previous month, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia remained the largest source of remittances at $913.9 million, followed by the UAE with $737.3 million, the UK at $555.5 million and the US at $317.2 million, , Geo News reported.

Together, Saudi Arabia and the UAE contributed more than $1.65 billion, or about 46 per cent of Pakistan’s total remittances during the month.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the increase, describing the 13 per cent annual rise as “highly encouraging”.

“The consistent and positive contribution of overseas Pakistanis to the stability and growth of the national economy is highly commendable,” he said.

Topline Research expects Pakistan’s remittances to reach $40.1 billion in the 2026-27 financial year.

Economist Dr Khaqan Najeeb said the inflows were becoming increasingly important as Pakistan’s export performance remained weak.

“A weak domestic economy, limited job creation and large differences in earnings abroad are encouraging more Pakistanis to seek work overseas. What leaves as labour is returning as foreign exchange,” he said.

While remittances were helping Pakistan manage its balance of payments, Najeeb said their growth also highlighted insufficient job creation at home.

“Instead of creating enough productive jobs at home, we are increasingly exporting our labour,” he said.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
Pakistan

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Planning on remitting Indian rupee, Pakistan rupee or Philippine peso? Here’s how you can take advantage of remittance-beneficial rates and when.

Dirham gains against INR, PKR and PHP. Remit now?

1m read
From left, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pose after signing a trilateral defence agreement in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, August 7, 2026.

Pakistan says Saudi-Turkey defence pact is defensive

2m read
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L), Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (C) and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are seen during the meeting in Mecca on August 7, 2026.

What to expect from the new Saudi-Turkey-Pakistan deal

3m read
Planning summer or winter travel? Check the latest visa options for Pakistani passport holders.

Updated Pakistan travel: Visa-free to e-visa options

3m read