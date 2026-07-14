Pakistan targets 100% digital remittances from overseas workers

Dubai: Pakistan is aiming to make all remittances sent home by overseas workers fully digital as part of its drive towards a cashless economy, a move that could affect millions of expatriates, including the large Pakistani community in the UAE.

The directive came during a high-level meeting on promoting digital payments, where officials said 92 per cent of remittances were already received through digital channels over the past year.

The government highlighted progress in digitising public services as well. Nearly all payments made to the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) are now digital, while all payments under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP)—which covers around 10 million beneficiaries—are now made through digital wallets.

Pakistan’s government has increasingly relied on digital financial systems to improve transparency, reduce cash transactions and broaden financial inclusion. A high-level committee set up last year is overseeing the country’s transition to a cashless economy, with an independent assessment expected later this year.

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