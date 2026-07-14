GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

Pakistan targets 100% digital remittances from overseas workers

Move part of Islamabad’s cashless economy drive after remittances hit $41.6b

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sharif called for stronger awareness campaigns to encourage merchants to adopt QR-code payments and urged banks and financial institutions to accelerate the country’s transition to a cashless economy.
Sharif called for stronger awareness campaigns to encourage merchants to adopt QR-code payments and urged banks and financial institutions to accelerate the country’s transition to a cashless economy.
AP/file

Dubai: Pakistan is aiming to make all remittances sent home by overseas workers fully digital as part of its drive towards a cashless economy, a move that could affect millions of expatriates, including the large Pakistani community in the UAE.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that remittances from abroad are 100 per cent digitised, saying the transition would improve transparency, efficiency and economic growth.

The directive came during a high-level meeting on promoting digital payments, where officials said 92 per cent of remittances were already received through digital channels over the past year.

Pakistan’s digital drive

  • Remittances last year: $41.6bn (record)

  • Already digital: 92%

  • New target: 100% digital remittances

  • Mobile banking users: 137 million (up from 95m)

  • Digital transactions: 11.9 billion in 2025-26

  • QR-code merchants: 2 million, up 300% in a year

  • BISP payments: 10 million beneficiaries now paid through digital wallets

The push follows a record year for overseas inflows, with workers’ remittances reaching $41.6 billion in the last fiscal year, making them Pakistan’s biggest source of external financing and a key support for the country’s economy.

Sharif also called for stronger awareness campaigns to encourage merchants to adopt QR-code payments and urged banks and financial institutions to accelerate the country’s transition to a cashless economy.

According to figures presented at the meeting, Pakistan has made rapid progress in digital payments over the past year.

The number of merchants accepting QR-code payments has increased by 300 per cent, reaching around two million, while mobile banking users have grown from 95 million to 137 million.

Officials also said Pakistan recorded 11.9 billion digital transactions between July 2025 and June 2026.

The government highlighted progress in digitising public services as well. Nearly all payments made to the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) are now digital, while all payments under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP)—which covers around 10 million beneficiaries—are now made through digital wallets.

The latest measures build on Pakistan’s broader digital finance strategy. Last month, Islamabad expanded its Roshan Digital Account scheme, originally launched for overseas Pakistanis, to allow foreign nationals and investors to participate.

Pakistan’s government has increasingly relied on digital financial systems to improve transparency, reduce cash transactions and broaden financial inclusion. A high-level committee set up last year is overseeing the country’s transition to a cashless economy, with an independent assessment expected later this year.

For overseas Pakistanis, particularly those in Gulf countries that account for a significant share of remittance inflows, the government’s latest push signals an increasing shift towards digital banking channels for sending money home.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
PakistanGulf

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Planning on remitting Indian rupee, Pakistan rupee or Philippine peso? Here’s how you can take advantage of remittance-beneficial rates and when.

Dirham gains against INR, PKR and PHP. Remit now?

1m read
An alumna of Aga Khan University (AKU), Dr Ayesha previously served on the faculty of the University of Texas and Baylor College of Medicine in the United States.

First Pakistani to lead global child psychiatry body

2m read
Global passport shake-up: Pakistan drops, India dips, Singapore stays on top

30 visa-free countries Pakistani travellers can explore

3m read
Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency personnel transporting the wreckage of the K2 Airways Cargo Boeing 737, after it was recovered.

More debris found as hunt for plane crew enters Day 3

2m read