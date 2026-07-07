Pakistan plans faster home passport delivery for overseas citizens

According to the report, Director General of Immigration and Passports Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a meeting with representatives of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and global logistics firm DHL to review ways to improve the service.

In a post on X, the minister said the initiative was launched on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and formed part of the government’s drive to make public services faster, more transparent and more efficient.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.