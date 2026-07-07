Pakistan plans faster home passport delivery for overseas citizens

This is another step towards making public services faster, more transparent: Minister
Dubai: Pakistan is planning to further streamline home passport delivery services for overseas citizens as part of efforts to make the process faster and more convenient, Geo News reported.
According to the report, Director General of Immigration and Passports Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a meeting with representatives of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and global logistics firm DHL to review ways to improve the service.
The meeting focused on making passport delivery quicker, simpler and more reliable for Pakistanis living abroad, with officials agreeing to finalise a standard operating procedure for home delivery.
The participants also agreed to strengthen coordination among government agencies and service providers to ensure smoother and more efficient passport services for the Pakistani diaspora.
The move comes days after the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports launched a doorstep passport delivery service, allowing applicants to receive their passports at their registered addresses instead of visiting passport collection centres.
The initiative was introduced on the instructions of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi as part of a wider push to modernise public services and improve convenience for citizens at home and abroad.
Earlier, Pakistan also rolled out cashless payment facilities at passport offices nationwide.
According to Geo News, Naqvi said the reform ended the need for applicants to stand in long queues or wait for hours to make payments.
In a post on X, the minister said the initiative was launched on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and formed part of the government’s drive to make public services faster, more transparent and more efficient.
“This is another step towards making public services faster, more transparent, and more convenient for our citizens,” Naqvi said, adding that more reforms were planned.