Pakistan’s $2.5b rail overhaul: Trains to hit 160km/h on key route

Upgrade targets 480km route carrying 76% of passenger traffic and 98% of rail freight
Dubai: Pakistan is racing to begin work on a $2.5 billion upgrade of one of its most critical railway corridors by January 2027, a project designed to allow trains to travel at speeds of up to 160km/h and improve a route carrying almost all of the country’s rail freight.
The first phase of the long-delayed Main Line-1 (ML-1) project will cover the 480km Karachi-Rohri/Sukkur section, where new up and down tracks will be laid and fencing installed on both sides to prevent unauthorised access by people, animals and vehicles, Dawn reported.
The corridor carries 76 per cent of Pakistan Railways’ passenger traffic and 98 per cent of its freight, making the upgrade crucial to the country’s transport network and economy.
“We are trying our level best to launch this project as early as possible. The prime minister wants its commencement by January next year by all means,” Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi told Dawn.
The Karachi-Rohri stretch was selected because it is among the most problematic parts of Pakistan’s ageing railway network.
“Karachi-Rohri and Rohri-Multan are the most critical railway sections where most derailments and accidents take place due to the existing decaying track, which is repaired off and on at a huge cost,” a Pakistan Railways official told Dawn.
First phase: 480km Karachi-Rohri/Sukkur section
Target start: January 2027
Construction time: 2½ to 3 years
Train speed: Up to 160km/h after upgrade
Passenger traffic: Corridor carries 76% of Pakistan Railways’ passenger traffic
Freight traffic: Carries 98% of rail freight
Key works: New up and down tracks, fencing, bridges, culverts, stations, freight yards, signalling and telecommunications
Why this stretch first: Karachi-Rohri is among the sections most affected by derailments and accidents linked to ageing track
Financing: Asian Development Bank expected to finance the project, with co-financing being explored from AIIB, World Bank and Islamic Development Bank
Next milestone: Second phase of market consultations begins September 8; project review targeted for completion by October 30
The official said this was why Karachi-Rohri had been chosen as the starting point for ML-1.
Once upgraded, the infrastructure is expected to allow trains to operate at speeds of up to 160km/h.
Civil works are expected to take between two-and-a-half and three years.
The indicative scope covers civil and track works across the Keamari-Landhi-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Nawabshah and Nawabshah-Rohri sections.
Work will include track reconstruction, limited realignments, bridges, culverts and other structures, as well as improvements to stations, freight yards and buildings.
The project also envisages upgrades to signalling and telecommunications across the corridor and to Walton Academy, along with project management and supervision consultancy services.
The Asian Development Bank is expected to finance the project, while Pakistan is exploring co-financing from other international institutions, including the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, World Bank and Islamic Development Bank.
Before construction can begin, however, Pakistan Railways must complete several procurement steps.
Early market engagement, international tendering, bidding, shortlisting of contractors and consultants and contract awards could take four to five months.
Despite the tight schedule, officials say they will try to have the project formally launched by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in January — or possibly earlier.
Pakistan Railways has announced an online early market engagement session for September 8, inviting local and international civil works contractors as well as project design and monitoring consultants.
Discussions will cover package sizes, qualification criteria, joint-venture structures, experience requirements, signalling and telecommunications, bid preparation periods and technical and financial weightings.
The consultations will also examine risk allocation, construction while railway services remain operational, local industry participation and the use of climate-resilient and digital solutions.
An ML-1 review meeting at Pakistan Railways headquarters on Saturday, chaired by Railway Board Chairman Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, also examined preparations for the Karachi-Rohri upgrade.
Shah directed officials to complete the project’s review phase by October 30, 2026, with progress to be monitored weekly.
Pakistan Railways said international experience, market proposals and expert opinion would be incorporated to make the project modern and viable while ensuring transparency and competition.
Abbasi described ML-1 as the foundation for the development and modernisation of Pakistan Railways.
“The upgradation of the project will significantly improve train speeds, passenger facilities and the overall performance of Pakistan Railways,” he said.