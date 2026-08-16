Pakistan’s $2.5b rail overhaul: Trains to hit 160km/h on key route

Dubai: Pakistan is racing to begin work on a $2.5 billion upgrade of one of its most critical railway corridors by January 2027, a project designed to allow trains to travel at speeds of up to 160km/h and improve a route carrying almost all of the country’s rail freight.

The first phase of the long-delayed Main Line-1 (ML-1) project will cover the 480km Karachi-Rohri/Sukkur section, where new up and down tracks will be laid and fencing installed on both sides to prevent unauthorised access by people, animals and vehicles, Dawn reported.

“We are trying our level best to launch this project as early as possible. The prime minister wants its commencement by January next year by all means,” Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi told Dawn.

“Karachi-Rohri and Rohri-Multan are the most critical railway sections where most derailments and accidents take place due to the existing decaying track, which is repaired off and on at a huge cost,” a Pakistan Railways official told Dawn.

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