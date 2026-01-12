DP World launches Pipri Freight Corridor to boost Pakistan's trade connectivity

Karachi ports set for decongestion with new rail logistics hub
Karachi: DP World, Pakistan Railways, and the National Logistics Corporation (NLC) have kicked off construction of the Dedicated Freight Corridor and Multimodal Logistics Park at Pipri, aiming to boost cargo connectivity between Karachi’s ports and inland markets.
The ceremony at Pipri was attended by Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, and senior representatives from NLC, Pakistan Railways, and port authorities.
The project will develop an integrated rail-and-logistics hub to enhance efficiency, reliability, and speed for import and export cargo flows.
52-kilometre rail corridor connecting Karachi Port to the Marshalling Yard at Pipri to be rehabilitated.
State-of-the-art multimodal logistics park integrating rail, road, and port operations.
Services include warehousing, stuffing and de-stuffing, cargo consolidation, and value-added logistics.
Phase one targeted for completion in four months.
Expected to decongest Karachi’s roads and ports by shifting container traffic from trucks to rail.
Reduce logistics costs and transit times, lower carbon emissions, and extend road infrastructure lifespan.
Enable cargo flow to and from China, Central Asia, and regional markets.
Consolidated cargo handling at Pipri will improve supply chain turnaround times.
Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said: “This project reflects DP World’s long-term commitment to developing world-class trade infrastructure and resilient supply chains. By integrating rail, road, and port infrastructure, the Dedicated Freight Corridor and Multimodal Logistics Park at Pipri will enhance trade flow efficiency, support sustainable logistics, and strengthen Pakistan’s role as a key regional trade gateway.”
A Term Sheet was signed in January 2025, followed by a commercial agreement in Q4 2025.
Construction is the next step in DP World’s continued investment in regional trade infrastructure.
