Pakistan launches Land Port Authority to strengthen trade, border management

With this decision, Pakistan becomes the third country in South Asia, after India and Bangladesh, to create a dedicated land port authority, a step analysts say could significantly improve both the ease of doing business and the country’s regional trade competitiveness.

The PLPA is expected to serve as a “single-window” institution that coordinates between customs, immigration, security, and other agencies operating at border points. Currently, businesses face delays, duplicative inspections, and inconsistent procedures that raise transaction costs and erode Pakistan’s competitiveness.

Business leaders have welcomed the move, saying the authority could help Pakistan better leverage its geographic position as a trade corridor between Central Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East.

Boost to regional commerce: Pakistan’s land borders with China, Afghanistan, Iran, and India handle billions in trade annually. Analysts argue that efficient land port management could unlock new opportunities for transit trade, particularly under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and regional connectivity initiatives.

Ashfaq Ahmed Senior Assistant Editor

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. As Senior Assistant Editor, his insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it.