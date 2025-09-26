GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Bestselling author and influential pastor Voddie Baucham dies at 56 after medical emergency

Author of Fault Lines, and influential evangelical leader remembered for bold preaching

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
While the general cause is noted as a medical emergency, no specific medical diagnosis (e.g. heart attack, stroke) has been publicly confirmed.
While the general cause is noted as a medical emergency, no specific medical diagnosis (e.g. heart attack, stroke) has been publicly confirmed.
Source: X

Dubai: Pastor, author, and seminary leader Voddie Baucham, Jr. passed away on September 25, 2025, at the age of 56, following what his ministry described as an emergency medical incident.

In an announcement titled “The Death of Voddie Baucham (1969 – 2025)”, Founders Ministries wrote: “We are saddened to inform friends that our dear brother, Voddie Baucham, Jr., has left the land of the dying and entered the land of the living. Earlier today, after suffering an emergency medical incident, he entered into his rest and the immediate presence of the Savior whom he loved, trusted, and served since he was converted as a college student. Please pray for Bridget, their children, and grandchildren.”

While the general cause is noted as a medical emergency, no specific medical diagnosis (e.g. heart attack, stroke) has been publicly confirmed.

News outlets including CHVN Radio and WDBJ7 also reported the death, citing the ministry’s announcement and noting that Baucham had been known for his bold defence of biblical authority and cultural commentary.

His passing prompted a flood of condolences and reflections across the Christian world.

The Christian Post published an article titled “5 moving Christian reactions to Voddie Baucham’s death and legacy,” compiling statements from pastors and institutions who knew him or had been influenced by his ministry.

Among those tributes:

  • Leaders praised him as “a man of substance who defended the truth of the Gospel.”

  • Many prayed for his wife, Bridget, his children, and grandchildren.

  • The tributes often noted his role in theological education, his teaching on biblical manhood and cultural issues, and his influence in conservative evangelical circles.

As of now, funeral arrangements or further biographical disclosures (e.g. medical records, place of death) have not been broadly publicised beyond the ministry’s statement.

In death, as in life, Voddie Baucham’s legacy is being wrestled with by many — celebrated by supporters for his firm conviction, and weighed by critics who engaged deeply with his teachings.

Key facts about Voddie Baucham

  • Full name / lifespan: Voddie Tharon Baucham, Jr. (March 11, 1969 – September 25, 2025)

  • Denomination / Theological identity: Reformed Baptist Christian, noted for strong Reformed theology and biblical authority advocacy

  • Family: Married to Bridget (Wilson Baucham); father to nine children

  • Health history: In 2021, he experienced heart failure and was treated at the Mayo Clinic in Florida. A GoFundMe campaign drew more than $1 million for his medical care.

  • Ministry roles: Dean of Theology at African Christian University, Lusaka, Zambia (served ~9 years)

  • Founding President / lead figure of Founders Seminary, Cape Coral, Florida

  • Published works: Among his books are Family Driven Faith, Fault Lines, It’s Not Like Being Black, The Ever-Loving Truth, and more.

  • Best-selling author: Wrote eight books, including Fault Lines and It’s Not Like Being Black

  • Conversion & early life: He became a Christian as a college student.

  • Public persona: Known for direct, uncompromising preaching style, cultural critiques (on topics like critical race theory, gender roles), and emphasis on family discipleship.

  • Death announcement: Made by Founders Ministries with request for prayer for his immediate family.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
americas

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Teen sisters Yamuna & Ayesha Hasan win Gen Z Award

Teen sisters Yamuna & Ayesha Hasan win Gen Z Award

2m read
Karnataka BJP delegation during their meeting with Backward Classes Commission Chairman Madhusudan R. Naik.

Karnataka BJP targets ‘Christian’ caste tag

3m read
Erika Kirk joins US President Donald Trump onstage during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium.

Trump praises Charlie Kirk at mega memorial event

3m read
Gulf News interim CEO Vijay Vaghela with author Xavier Augustin at the UAE launch of The Global Indian

Gulf News hosts UAE launch of The Global Indian

3m read