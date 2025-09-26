Bestselling author and influential pastor Voddie Baucham dies at 56 after medical emergency

Author of Fault Lines, and influential evangelical leader remembered for bold preaching
Dubai: Pastor, author, and seminary leader Voddie Baucham, Jr. passed away on September 25, 2025, at the age of 56, following what his ministry described as an emergency medical incident.
In an announcement titled “The Death of Voddie Baucham (1969 – 2025)”, Founders Ministries wrote: “We are saddened to inform friends that our dear brother, Voddie Baucham, Jr., has left the land of the dying and entered the land of the living. Earlier today, after suffering an emergency medical incident, he entered into his rest and the immediate presence of the Savior whom he loved, trusted, and served since he was converted as a college student. Please pray for Bridget, their children, and grandchildren.”
While the general cause is noted as a medical emergency, no specific medical diagnosis (e.g. heart attack, stroke) has been publicly confirmed.
News outlets including CHVN Radio and WDBJ7 also reported the death, citing the ministry’s announcement and noting that Baucham had been known for his bold defence of biblical authority and cultural commentary.
His passing prompted a flood of condolences and reflections across the Christian world.
The Christian Post published an article titled “5 moving Christian reactions to Voddie Baucham’s death and legacy,” compiling statements from pastors and institutions who knew him or had been influenced by his ministry.
Among those tributes:
Leaders praised him as “a man of substance who defended the truth of the Gospel.”
Many prayed for his wife, Bridget, his children, and grandchildren.
The tributes often noted his role in theological education, his teaching on biblical manhood and cultural issues, and his influence in conservative evangelical circles.
As of now, funeral arrangements or further biographical disclosures (e.g. medical records, place of death) have not been broadly publicised beyond the ministry’s statement.
In death, as in life, Voddie Baucham’s legacy is being wrestled with by many — celebrated by supporters for his firm conviction, and weighed by critics who engaged deeply with his teachings.
Key facts about Voddie Baucham
Full name / lifespan: Voddie Tharon Baucham, Jr. (March 11, 1969 – September 25, 2025)
Denomination / Theological identity: Reformed Baptist Christian, noted for strong Reformed theology and biblical authority advocacy
Family: Married to Bridget (Wilson Baucham); father to nine children
Health history: In 2021, he experienced heart failure and was treated at the Mayo Clinic in Florida. A GoFundMe campaign drew more than $1 million for his medical care.
Ministry roles: Dean of Theology at African Christian University, Lusaka, Zambia (served ~9 years)
Founding President / lead figure of Founders Seminary, Cape Coral, Florida
Published works: Among his books are Family Driven Faith, Fault Lines, It’s Not Like Being Black, The Ever-Loving Truth, and more.
Best-selling author: Wrote eight books, including Fault Lines and It’s Not Like Being Black
Conversion & early life: He became a Christian as a college student.
Public persona: Known for direct, uncompromising preaching style, cultural critiques (on topics like critical race theory, gender roles), and emphasis on family discipleship.
Death announcement: Made by Founders Ministries with request for prayer for his immediate family.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox