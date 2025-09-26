Bestselling author and influential pastor Voddie Baucham dies at 56 after medical emergency

In an announcement titled “The Death of Voddie Baucham (1969 – 2025)”, Founders Ministries wrote: “We are saddened to inform friends that our dear brother, Voddie Baucham, Jr., has left the land of the dying and entered the land of the living. Earlier today, after suffering an emergency medical incident, he entered into his rest and the immediate presence of the Savior whom he loved, trusted, and served since he was converted as a college student. Please pray for Bridget, their children, and grandchildren.”