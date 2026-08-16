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Independence Day celebrations bring Pakistanis together in Sharjah

Pakistani community gathers for cultural performances, national songs and celebrations

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Independence Day celebrations bring Pakistanis together in Sharjah
Chaudhry Khalid Husain and Fawad Khan during the cake cutting ceremony to mark Pakistan Independence Day in Sharjah

Independence Day celebrations bring Pakistanis together in Sharjah

Pakistani community gathers at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah for cultural performances, national songs and celebrations

Sharjah: National pride and cultural spirit filled the Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah as the community gathered to mark Independence Day with songs, performances and patriotic fervour.

The event was attended by Acting Consul General Fawad Khan and Welfare Attaché Junaid Murtaza as special guests, along with community leaders, business representatives, families and a large number of Pakistani residents.

Participants cut a cake to mark the occasion and exchanged Independence Day greetings, while the venue was decorated with Pakistani flags and filled with national songs and patriotic expressions.

Speaking at the gathering, Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah President Khalid Hussain Chudhary said that Pakistan remained a source of identity and pride for the community. He highlighted the strong participation of Pakistanis in the UAE and said the gathering reflected their attachment to the country and their commitment to unity.

Rich culture

The programme showcased Pakistan’s rich cultural diversity through traditional dances and national songs representing different provinces and regions. Performances by artists and children were warmly received by the audience.

The ceremony was also attended by representatives of the Pakistani business community, including senior officials of the Pakistan Business Council in Dubai and Sharjah, as well as other distinguished guests and their families.

Honorary shields were presented in recognition of contributions to sports, community service, banking, media and business. The recognition highlighted the efforts of individuals who have contributed to the Pakistani community and strengthened its presence in the UAE.

The celebrations concluded with prayers for Pakistan’s progress, prosperity and stability.

The awardees

  • Shabbir Merchant, Chairman Pakistan Business Council Dubai

  • Syed Saleem Akhter, Senior Vice Chairman of Pakistan Business Council Sharjah

  • Assad Ali from Pakistan Road Runner

  • Raja Abdul Gafoor, social services

  • Junaid Murtaza – Welfare Attaché, Consulate General of Pakistan

  • Syed Aqeel Ahmad, Manager, HBL Sharjah

  • Sibte Arif, journalist

  • Hafiz Zahid Ali, journalist

.

Related Topics:
UAEPakistan

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