GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 42°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on Independence Day

Messages of goodwill underscore UAE–Pakistan ties on national day

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on Independence Day

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Asif Ali Zardari of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Zardari and to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE conveys condolences over Egypt road accident

UAE conveys condolences over Egypt road accident

1m read
UAE allocates $10 million in relief for Colombia quake

UAE allocates $10 million in relief for Colombia quake

2m read
The six-month programme will focus on leadership skills, confidence, networks and career progression.

UAE women invited to join C-suite leadership programme

2m read
King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa praised the UAE's steadfast support for Bahrain

UAE President, Bahrain King discuss regional issues

2m read