Going digital: Pakistan approves full transition to e-passports

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced the decision while chairing a special meeting at the Passport and Immigration Headquarters on Friday. He said the complete transition to e-passports would help eliminate passport-related fraud and forgery.

The meeting approved the move in principle, although no timeline was announced for the complete withdrawal of machine-readable passports. Officials said Pakistan’s e-passports comply with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards, enabling holders to use automated e-gates at airports worldwide and reducing immigration processing times.

Authorities said all passport offices will move to a cashless payment system from July 1, ending manual cash handling through banks. Initial work has also been completed on a home-delivery service that will allow citizens in Pakistan and overseas to receive passports at their doorstep.

Director General Passports and Immigration Muhammad Ali Randhawa briefed the minister on ongoing reforms and future plans. The meeting also approved a revised fee structure for premium passport services under which applicants will pay charges based on the actual cost of the service provided.

Online passport applications will be shifted to the Pak ID platform to create a more streamlined digital process and reduce processing times. The meeting also reviewed progress on a proposed Business Passport policy, with Naqvi directing officials to finalise it at the earliest in consultation with the Federal Board of Revenue.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.