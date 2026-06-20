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Going digital: Pakistan approves full transition to e-passports

Government also plans home delivery, cashless payments and Pak ID integration

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Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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Passengers at an immigration counter in Islamabad. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the complete transition to e-passports would help eliminate passport-related fraud and forgery.
Passengers at an immigration counter in Islamabad. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the complete transition to e-passports would help eliminate passport-related fraud and forgery.
AFP file

Dubai: Pakistan has decided to phase out machine-readable passports and transition fully to e-passports, a move aimed at enhancing security, reducing fraud and improving international travel, according to reports by Dawn and Pakistan Today.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced the decision while chairing a special meeting at the Passport and Immigration Headquarters on Friday. He said the complete transition to e-passports would help eliminate passport-related fraud and forgery.

The meeting approved the move in principle, although no timeline was announced for the complete withdrawal of machine-readable passports. Officials said Pakistan’s e-passports comply with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards, enabling holders to use automated e-gates at airports worldwide and reducing immigration processing times.

At a glance: Pakistan's e-passport

  • Contains an embedded electronic chip

  • Stores biometric and personal data securely

  • Includes facial image, biographical details and digital signature

  • Uses contactless NFC (Near Field Communication) technology

  • Complies with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards

  • Harder to forge or tamper with than traditional passports

  • Can be read electronically by immigration authorities

  • Eligible for e-gate facilities at many international airports

  • Helps reduce immigration processing times and queues

  • Part of Pakistan's broader push to digitise public services

Director General Passports and Immigration Muhammad Ali Randhawa briefed the minister on ongoing reforms and future plans. The meeting also approved a revised fee structure for premium passport services under which applicants will pay charges based on the actual cost of the service provided.

Cashless payment system

Authorities said all passport offices will move to a cashless payment system from July 1, ending manual cash handling through banks. Initial work has also been completed on a home-delivery service that will allow citizens in Pakistan and overseas to receive passports at their doorstep.

What changes for travellers?

  • Machine-readable passports will eventually be phased out

  • New passports will be issued in e-passport format

  • E-passport holders will be able to use e-gates where available

  • Faster verification at immigration counters

  • Improved security against identity fraud and document forgery

  • Future passport applications to be integrated with the Pak ID platform

  • Home delivery of passports planned for citizens in Pakistan and abroad

  • Passport offices to adopt cashless payments from July 1

Online passport applications will be shifted to the Pak ID platform to create a more streamlined digital process and reduce processing times. The meeting also reviewed progress on a proposed Business Passport policy, with Naqvi directing officials to finalise it at the earliest in consultation with the Federal Board of Revenue.

The measures form part of a broader government effort to digitise public services and provide faster, more secure and more accessible passport facilities to citizens.

What is an e-passport?

An e-passport is a highly secure travel document that contains an electronic chip embedded in one of its pages.

The contactless chip stores biometric and personal information, including the holder’s facial details, biographical data, a unique identification number and a digital signature. The information can be read wirelessly by immigration authorities and compatible devices using Near Field Communication (NFC) technology.

The technology helps verify a traveller’s identity more quickly, strengthens protection against document forgery and supports the use of automated border-control systems and airport e-gates.

Pakistan’s e-passports are designed to meet ICAO standards, making them compatible with international immigration systems used by countries around the world.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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