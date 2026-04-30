Good news: Pakistan cuts passport delivery time

The reforms come as passport offices continue to face mounting pressure, with long queues and complaints of delays persisting amid a surge in demand. More than 6.5 million passports were issued in 2023 alone, according to official data, with many applicants reporting reliance on agents to speed up the process.

In a parallel reform, the government has directed all passport offices to eliminate cash transactions within 15 days. Officials say the transition is designed to improve transparency and end the role of agents who often charge extra fees for expedited processing.

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