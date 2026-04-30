Good news: Pakistan cuts passport delivery time

Government orders cashless payment system in 15 days to curb agents, improve services
Dubai: Pakistan has reduced the delivery time for ordinary passports to 14 days and announced a nationwide shift to a fully cashless payment system at passport offices, in a move aimed at easing delays and curbing the influence of middlemen.
The decisions were taken on Thursday during a high-level meeting chaired by Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry in Islamabad.
“We have reduced the delivery time for normal passports from 21 days to 14 days,” Naqvi said, adding that the new timeline has come into effect immediately.
In a parallel reform, the government has directed all passport offices to eliminate cash transactions within 15 days. Officials say the transition is designed to improve transparency and end the role of agents who often charge extra fees for expedited processing.
“Eliminating cash payments will end the agent mafia and facilitate citizens,” Naqvi believed.
Authorities were also instructed to fast-track plans for a new “business passport” category and further strengthen the home-delivery system to make passport access more convenient.
Naqvi stressed the need to establish a dedicated Passport Authority to enhance efficiency and service delivery across the system.
The meeting was attended by Interior Secretary Khurram Ali Agha, Director General Passports and Immigration Muhammad Ali Randhawa, and other senior officials.
The reforms come as passport offices continue to face mounting pressure, with long queues and complaints of delays persisting amid a surge in demand. More than 6.5 million passports were issued in 2023 alone, according to official data, with many applicants reporting reliance on agents to speed up the process.
As part of broader modernisation efforts, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports is expanding digital services, including real-time monitoring systems and automated printing technology to reduce bottlenecks.
A Fast Track Passport Service, now available in dozens of cities, offers urgent processing within two working days, while an online portal enables citizens, particularly overseas Pakistanis, to apply for renewals and pay fees digitally.
Officials say these measures are aimed at creating a more transparent, efficient and accessible passport system aligned with international standards.
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