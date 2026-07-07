Pakistan ends some remittance perks, but can UAE expats still send money for free?

Dubai: Will it cost more for Pakistanis in the UAE to send money home this month? That is the immediate question after the State Bank of Pakistan's decision to end two incentive schemes supporting remittance providers.

With the latest decision, those reimbursements have ended. The SBP said participating institutions must continue implementing the scheme "at their end while preserving its key features", adding that eligible home remittance transactions must continue to remain free of cost for both senders and beneficiaries.

Under the TTCIS, participating banks, exchange companies and authorised dealers were previously reimbursed by the central bank for eligible telegraphic transfer charges. The arrangement enabled qualifying overseas remittance transactions to remain free for both senders and recipients.

"Pakistan remains one of our largest remittance corridors, and the policy appears to concern incentive arrangements within Pakistan's banking system rather than the fundamentals of cross-border demand or infrastructure."

"We do not expect the State Bank of Pakistan's decision to have a material impact on Al Ansari Exchange's operations or on the wider remittance market in the UAE," said Ali Al Najjar, CEO of Al Ansari Exchange.

The policy change, which took effect from July 1, removes government-funded reimbursements previously paid to banks and other participating institutions for facilitating eligible overseas remittance transactions. It does not change the customer-facing benefits that most overseas Pakistanis use when transferring money through formal channels.

Dawn also reported that the growing expenditure attracted criticism during discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which had questioned the incentive payments being made as remittance volumes increased.

According to Pakistan's Dawn newspaper, banking sector sources said the cost of maintaining the incentive schemes had increased sharply as remittance inflows reached record levels in recent years.

Al Najjar said Al Ansari Exchange also does not expect the change to affect customers. "We do not currently anticipate any impact on customers' remittance costs," he said.

Based on the SBP's circulars, the answer is no. The central bank has instructed participating institutions to continue offering eligible remittance services without charging either the sender or the beneficiary.

They also noted that Pakistan's banking sector remains among the country's most profitable industries. Banks earned around Rs640 billion in calendar year 2025, while profitability during the first quarter of 2026 was even higher.

According to the newspaper, some experts argued that the scheme, introduced in the early 1980s, had become outdated as digital banking substantially lowered the cost of processing international money transfers.

Speaking at a press conference, Pakistan Banks Association (PBA) Chairman and Bank of Punjab CEO Zafar Masud said banks are consulting on how to finance remittance inflows following the policy change.

"We anticipate overseas Pakistanis will continue sending money home to support their families and meet regular financial commitments, with established channels, including our digital platforms, remaining available for them to do so," he said.

Reward points earned on eligible remittances processed up to June 30, 2026, can continue to be redeemed until June 30, 2027, after which the programme will formally close.

The experts also flagged that incentives available under the Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI) remain unchanged. Under the programme, banks continue receiving incentives linked to the volume of remittances they process.

Based on the SBP's directives and comments from remittance providers, eligible transfers can continue through formal banking and exchange company channels without transfer charges, while banks adjust to operating without the discontinued reimbursement schemes.

For Pakistani expatriates in the UAE, the latest policy change primarily changes how participating financial institutions are compensated for processing remittances rather than how customers send money home.

Pakistan received around $40 billion in workers' remittances during FY2025, according to figures cited by Dawn. Banking experts quoted by the newspaper expect inflows to rise to $41 billion to $42 billion during FY2026, supported by continued labour exports, particularly to Gulf countries, and sustained use of formal remittance channels.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.