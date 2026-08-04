Girl rape case: Entire police station staff suspended in Pakistan

Cop accused of sexually assaulting intellectually disabled girl inside a police station
LAHORE: Lahore Police on Tuesday suspended the entire staff of the Ghaziabad police station after an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was accused of sexually assaulting an intellectually disabled girl inside the station premises, triggering a sweeping disciplinary action over alleged failures in supervision and accountability.
The disciplinary action was ordered by DIG Operations Faisal Kamran, who visited the Ghaziabad police station late on Monday night following the incident. He suspended the station house officer (SHO) and the entire station staff, citing delays in taking action against the accused officer and failure to keep senior police officials informed about the case.
The accused, identified as ASI Imran of the investigation wing, allegedly brought the girl from her home on a motorcycle after telling her family she was required in connection with a police case. According to police, he then took her into a room inside the police station, where the alleged assault took place.
Police have registered a criminal case against the ASI and arrested him. The alleged assault occurred two days before the mass suspensions.Swift action
DIG Kamran ordered the suspension of all 78 personnel posted at the station, including the station house officer (SHO), two sub-inspectors, eight assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), front desk staff and all other police personnel.
The DIG said the action was taken because of poor supervision and failure to fulfil administrative responsibilities, stressing that every activity within a police station should be known to the SHO.
“Maintaining discipline, effective supervision and a professional working environment at a police station is the primary responsibility of the SHO and every officer posted there,” Lahore Police tweeted on its X account quoting the DIG.
He added that negligence and irresponsible conduct would not be tolerated under any circumstances, and that the accountability process was being strengthened at the police station level to promote a responsible and public-friendly policing culture.
Following the suspensions, Ali Zeb Dastgir has been appointed as the new SHO of Ghaziabad police station to restore effective supervision and ensure the smooth functioning of the station.
Police have not disclosed further details about the investigation, while legal proceedings against the accused officer are under way.