Who is Joe Amabile? Former ‘Bachelor’ star reveals brain tumour diagnosis ahead of surgery

Amabile took to Instagram and shared a video revealing his diagnosis
Reality TV star Joe Amabile, best known to fans as “Grocery Store Joe” from The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, has revealed that he is preparing for brain surgery after doctors discovered an early-stage tumor.
The 40-year-old former Bachelor franchise contestant shared the news on Instagram, saying an MRI scan revealed a “blueberry-sized” lesion on his brain. Doctors believe it appears to be a glioma, a type of brain tumor, which was detected at a “really early” stage.
Amabile said he is scheduled to undergo a craniotomy at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in two weeks, where doctors will remove and test the tumor.
“It’s been a wild couple weeks. Definitely wasn’t expecting this,” Amabile said in a video while opening up about his diagnosis. “I think it’s one of those things where you’re like, ‘Oh, something like this never happens to me.’ And here I am.”
Alongside the video, Amabile shared that the past month had been filled with “a lot of ups and downs” but said he was trying to remain optimistic.
“I’m doing my best to stay positive during this time and am lucky to have a lot of support from family and friends,” he wrote.
The reality star also explained why he chose to make his diagnosis public, admitting that he had been uncertain about sharing such a personal update online.
“I’ve gone back and forth about what I wanted to share on social media but ultimately this is now part of my life now, so might as well. Onto a new journey,” Amabile wrote.
Amabile first appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, where he quickly became known as “Grocery Store Joe” because he owned a grocery store.
Although his journey on the show was short-lived, his easygoing personality made him a fan favourite. He later returned for Bachelor in Paradise, where he met Serena Pitt. The couple eventually got engaged and married.
Now, as he faces surgery and recovery ahead, Amabile said he is approaching the next chapter with support from loved ones and a hopeful outlook.