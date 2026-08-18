Ajman registered 73,472 rental contracts in H1, with sustained demand for housing
Dubai: The total value of rental contracts registered in Ajman reached approximately Dh2.91 billion during the first half of 2026, with 73,472 contracts recorded over the six-month period, according to the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department.
The department said the figures reflected sustained activity in the emirate, while rental indicators showed continued demand for housing and investment.
Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, said the emirate continues to consolidate its position as an integrated and ideal destination, supported by flexible legislation, advanced infrastructure and smart services that facilitate customer journeys and enhance quality of life and community wellbeing.
He said Ajman continues to meet the needs of residents and investors, supporting the emirate’s comprehensive and sustainable development.
The results clearly demonstrate growing confidence in Ajman and reflect the success of integrated efforts to provide a supportive and enabling environment for individuals and business owners, meeting their aspirations and keeping pace with the emirate’s continued growth across sectors that contribute to sustainable economic developmentAbdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department
Yousef Mohammed Al Sheiba Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of the Rental Regulation Sector at the department, said the indicators confirm continued activity in rental contracts and sustained demand for housing and investment.
He said the department remains committed to developing the rental regulation ecosystem and harnessing the latest smart technologies and advanced systems.