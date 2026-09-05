His association with the UAE’s formation began before the federation itself. From 1968, he participated in discussions leading to the establishment of the country, accompanying and representing his father, one of the founding rulers.

Over the decades that followed, Sheikh Humaid placed education among his principal priorities, supporting the expansion of schooling in the emirate and the education of women. Ajman’s first girls’ school opened in 1960.

In 1983, he launched the Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi Award to recognise achievement in education and culture.

Five years later, he supported the establishment of Ajman University College, the emirate’s first private higher-education institution, which later became Ajman University.

From infrastructure to investment

Ajman’s physical landscape also changed substantially during Sheikh Humaid’s rule, with new roads, bridges, public transport, parks and other infrastructure accompanying population and economic growth.

The emirate expanded its investment base, while Ajman Free Zone developed into a destination for businesses and investors. Ajman Port also underwent continued expansion to support trade.

Tourism and real estate grew alongside those sectors, with the emirate adding hotels, visitor attractions and major property developments.

Sheikh Humaid also established the Ajman Executive Council in 2003, giving it a central role in setting government policy and strategic plans.

Health services and security institutions likewise expanded as the emirate developed, while Emiratisation and the development of national talent became priorities across government programmes.

Education and philanthropy

Sheikh Humaid’s rule has also been closely associated with charitable and humanitarian initiatives.

The International Charity Organisation was established in Ajman in 1984, while the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation has supported orphans, students, low-income families, prisoners’ families, older people, people with disabilities and other groups in need.

Traditional sport has remained another focus, with Ajman hosting camel racing, equestrian competitions, marine races and Arabian horse events under his patronage.

Throughout his 45 years in office, Sheikh Humaid has emphasised close contact with citizens, attending community occasions and maintaining a leadership approach centred on social welfare and quality of life.

Ajman’s anniversary comes as the emirate continues its development within the wider UAE, with Sheikh Humaid serving alongside the other members of the Supreme Council under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.