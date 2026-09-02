ADX, Al Mabarrah partner to turn investments into lasting charity

Partnership creates a structured way to turn investments into social impact
The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with Al Mabarrah International Charitable Association to promote long-term humanitarian and community development initiatives in the UAE through its Endowment Shares Service.
The agreement will enable investors to donate shares in listed securities to support a range of charitable causes, including education, healthcare assistance, elderly care, orphan care centres and family support projects.
The memorandum was signed in the presence of Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Mabarrah International Charitable Association; Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of ADX Group; Abdulla Salem Al Nuaimi, Group CEO of ADX; and members of Al Mabarrah’s management team.
Under the partnership, investors can donate listed shares through the Endowment Shares Service. Subject to the investor’s approval, Al Mabarrah can either retain the donated securities to generate ongoing dividend income or sell them to fund high-impact and sustainable charitable initiatives.
ADX will work with Al Mabarrah to monitor and manage endowment assets and oversee the transfer of donated securities.
Dr Al Nuaimi said the partnership reflects the UAE’s longstanding commitment to charitable and humanitarian work.
“Our partnership with Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) feeds directly into the charitable and humanitarian work of the UAE, work embraced by the leadership of this blessed nation and by its loyal people,” he said.
He said the agreement would contribute to charitable work, strengthen cooperation on humanitarian causes and help promote a culture of giving among institutions in both the government and private sectors.
“Charitable work is an intrinsic part of our traditions,” Dr Al Nuaimi said, stressing the importance of preserving human dignity and extending this culture to investment and financial practices.
He also highlighted the importance of using donations for public benefit in addressing corporate tax obligations, with the broader objective of strengthening charitable and humanitarian work across the UAE.
Ghannam Al Mazrouei said the partnership combines ADX’s capital market capabilities with Al Mabarrah’s charitable mission, giving investors a structured mechanism to convert financial assets into lasting social value.
“Our Endowment Shares Service provides a structured framework for investors to use capital market instruments to support impactful humanitarian causes, ensuring charitable contributions are managed through a robust and efficient model that aligns with leading global practices,” he said.
He added that the initiative reinforces ADX’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and its role as a responsible corporate citizen, while supporting sustainable social progress across Abu Dhabi and the UAE.
The partnership forms part of ADX’s Corporate Social Responsibility framework, through which the exchange works with government entities, educational institutions, market participants and community organisations on initiatives aimed at creating lasting social value.