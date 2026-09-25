Inspections found illegal alterations, overcrowding and bachelors in restricted areas
Dubai Municipality has carried out more than 16,000 inspection visits across residential areas of the emirate since the beginning of 2026, identifying 2,395 building and occupancy violations.
The inspections included 800 visits in Al Warqa and were aimed at detecting unauthorised construction and other breaches at an early stage, while following up on measures required to bring properties into compliance.
Of the violations recorded, 451 cases have been fully rectified, while corrective measures are still under way in 1,478 cases. The municipality has taken stricter enforcement action against a further 466 cases.
Maryam Obaid Almuhairi, CEO and Executive Director of the Building Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, said field inspections were continuing through an integrated monitoring system designed to curb violations and raise levels of compliance and public safety.
The measures also seek to preserve the urban character of residential neighbourhoods and support Dubai’s efforts to provide a sustainable urban environment with high standards of quality of life.
Among the most common violations were accommodating bachelors in areas where such housing is not permitted, several families occupying a single residential unit, and construction or alterations carried out without the required permits.
The municipality stressed that property owners must comply with the approved use of their buildings and obtain the necessary permits before undertaking construction or modification work.
Residents have also been encouraged to report suspected violations through the municipality’s official channels, helping authorities respond more quickly and strengthen enforcement across residential communities.