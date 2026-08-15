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Dubai Municipality records 1,761 construction violations in one month

Inspectors covered projects spanning nearly 44 million square metres across Dubai

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The municipality also handled 959 reports related to projects under construction during July, as part of its wider monitoring of building activity across the emirate.
The municipality also handled 959 reports related to projects under construction during July, as part of its wider monitoring of building activity across the emirate.
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Dubai Municipality intensified inspections of the emirate’s construction sector in July 2026, carrying out 4,992 visits to projects under construction and recording more than 1,761 engineering and technical violations.

According to the municipality’s periodic bulletin on X, regulatory action was taken against those found to have breached the rules. The inspections covered projects spanning nearly 44 million square metres across Dubai.

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The municipality said the inspections were aimed at verifying the safety of construction work and ensuring compliance with approved standards and regulations, as well as technical and engineering requirements designed to strengthen the safety and sustainability of buildings.

Oversight also extended to construction and supply processes. Municipal teams monitored 346,286 cubic metres of concrete intended for structural elements to ensure that work complied with technical standards governing construction quality and safety.

The municipality also handled 959 reports related to projects under construction during July, as part of its wider monitoring of building activity across the emirate.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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