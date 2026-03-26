Built-up area rises 48% to 3.9m sq.m amid sustained investor demand, project deliveries
Dubai: Dubai recorded strong growth across its construction sector in the first quarter of 2026, with more than 10,700 building permits issued and a sharp rise in total built-up area, according to Dubai Municipality.
The municipality issued 10,776 permits during the period, marking a 12% increase compared to the same quarter in 2025. The expansion reflects continued demand for development projects and sustained investor confidence in the emirate’s real estate market.
Total permitted built-up area reached nearly 3.9 million square metres, up 48% year-on-year, signalling ongoing urban expansion across residential, commercial, and service-related projects.
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824,381 cubic metres of concrete supplied to active sites
10,855 structural inspections conducted
3,154 building completion certificates issued
The volume of concrete supplied points to steady project execution, while inspection activity highlights regulatory oversight and adherence to engineering standards. Completion certificates indicate faster project delivery and improved efficiency across the construction lifecycle.
Dubai Municipality said digital services and streamlined licensing processes supported the increase in permit issuance, helping reduce processing times and improve the customer experience.
The results align with broader policy frameworks, including Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, both of which aim to strengthen sustainable urban development and economic growth.
Maryam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Building Regulation and Permits Agency, said the performance reflects “development momentum across Dubai” and the efficiency of integrated regulatory systems managing the sector.
"These indicators reflect the scale of development momentum across Dubai and the efficiency of the integrated system led by Dubai Municipality to regulate and advance the construction sector, in alignment with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. The continued growth in permit issuance and accelerated project completion confirms the success of our efforts to build a flexible and sustainable urban environment driven by innovation, where regulatory frameworks are integrated with smart solutions to enhance execution efficiency and the quality of outcomes," added Al Muhairi.
Authorities continue to focus on:
Expanding smart regulatory systems
Enhancing sustainability standards
Supporting coordinated supply chains
Accelerating end-to-end project delivery
The municipality said it will continue advancing construction frameworks through technology adoption and updated regulations, as Dubai targets long-term population growth and infrastructure expansion.