"These indicators reflect the scale of development momentum across Dubai and the efficiency of the integrated system led by Dubai Municipality to regulate and advance the construction sector, in alignment with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. The continued growth in permit issuance and accelerated project completion confirms the success of our efforts to build a flexible and sustainable urban environment driven by innovation, where regulatory frameworks are integrated with smart solutions to enhance execution efficiency and the quality of outcomes," added Al Muhairi.