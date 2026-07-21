Municipality inspected nearly 44 million sq m of projects during June
Dubai: Dubai Municipality identified more than 1,385 engineering and technical violations at construction sites across the emirate in June after carrying out an extensive inspection campaign aimed at enforcing safety and building standards.
The breaches involved failures to comply with approved engineering regulations and structural safety requirements, the municipality said, adding that legal and administrative action had been taken to ensure projects meet Dubai's quality and safety benchmarks.
The findings came after municipal engineering and inspection teams conducted 6,887 site visits to projects at different stages of construction during the month.
The inspections are part of Dubai's regulatory framework designed to strengthen compliance, improve construction quality and safeguard workers and the public.
Dubai Municipality said it is committed to closely monitoring construction sites, verifying adherence to engineering standards and promoting best practice across the sector as the emirate continues its rapid urban expansion.
The municipality's latest construction oversight report showed that inspections covered almost 44 million square metres of active building projects during June, underscoring the scale of ongoing development across Dubai.
It also received 767 reports from customers, all of which were addressed through emergency response teams and inspectors to rectify non-compliant conditions promptly.
Separately, around 336,210 cubic metres of ready-mix concrete were supplied to construction projects during the month.
The municipality said the material was used under engineering supervision to ensure compliance with approved technical codes and quality standards, supporting Dubai's ambition to remain a global benchmark for safe and sustainable urban development.