Legal measures taken against offenders as part of ongoing inspection efforts
Dubai: Dubai Municipality recorded 1,523 violations at construction sites across the emirate in May, following more than 11,000 field inspections aimed at enforcing engineering standards and safeguarding building quality amid Dubai’s sustained development boom.
The municipality said inspectors carried out 11,215 site visits during the month, scrutinising construction activities to ensure compliance with approved technical, engineering and safety requirements.
The municipality added that enforcement measures were taken against contractors and project stakeholders found in breach of regulations.
In its latest construction site monitoring report, Dubai Municipality said its field teams also received and addressed 632 reports related to ongoing building projects, highlighting a rapid-response approach to resolving issues and strengthening adherence to sector regulations.
Dubai Municipality reported that 304,435 cubic metres of concrete were supplied to projects under construction in May, a sign that development activity across the emirate remains robust. The material was used in a wide range of structural works.
Municipal data showed that inspection and monitoring activities covered nearly 44 million square metres of construction projects.
Dubai Municipality said it would continue conducting routine and field inspections to ensure the application of best engineering practices, maintain quality and safety standards, and support the long-term sustainability of the construction sector in line with the emirate’s ambitious urban development agenda.