Shamal Holding appoints Dutco Construction to begin main works on Jumeirah project
Dubai: The former Dubai Zoo site in Jumeirah 1 is set for a major transformation, with construction now moving into its main phase under a new contract awarded to UAE contractor Dutco Construction.
The former zoo, which permanently closed on November 5, 2017 after operating for 50 years. The much-loved animals and birds were transferred to Dubai Safari Park.
Gulf News had reported earlier this year that the site would be transformed into a low-rise residential community of 90 homes set around landscaped courtyards and green spaces.
Investment firm Shamal Holding announced on Monday it has appointed Dutco Construction as the main contractor for its new residential project on the historic site, marking the start of the project's main construction works.
The development will transform the former zoo site into a low-rise residential community of 90 homes, while retaining elements of its history and character.
The project is being developed as a long-term investment by Shamal Holding, with the company retaining ownership of the community and offering all homes for premium leasing rather than sale.
Abdulla Binhabtoor, CEO of Shamal Holding, said the former zoo site carries significance for Dubai and Jumeirah.
"This site carries real meaning for Dubai and for Jumeirah. Our responsibility is to honour that while building something of lasting quality, and this award is a decisive commitment to that ambition."
He added: "It reflects how we invest: selectively, with trusted partners and a disciplined view of what an asset should contribute over time."
The development will comprise 90 low-rise homes designed around greenery, open space and community living.
The architecture will feature clean geometry and natural materials, while the development will include shared courtyards, landscaped areas and a large central park.
Mature trees from the former zoo will also be retained as part of the development, helping preserve elements of the site's natural character and historical connection to Jumeirah.
The project is designed to provide a more spacious and slower-paced residential environment while remaining in the heart of Dubai.
Shamal Holding said the entire community will remain under its ownership. All 90 homes will be offered for premium leasing, with the company placing emphasis on "long-term stewardship and the resident experience."
Residents will have access to a range of shared facilities, including a clubhouse, wellness area, children's play area, family pool, lounge and gym.
The development will also include communal spaces intended to encourage interaction between residents.
Walkability is another key feature, with the community designed to keep day-to-day needs and shared spaces within easy reach.
Dutco Construction, one of the UAE's leading Tier 1 contractors, has been appointed to deliver the main construction works.
The two companies have previously worked together on infrastructure elements at Dubai Harbour and Dubai Harbour Marinas, giving them an existing working relationship.