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Former Dubai Zoo site gets construction contract for 90-home community

Shamal Holding appoints Dutco Construction to begin main works on Jumeirah project

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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The former Dubai Zoo site in Jumeirah 1 is being transformed into a 90-home low-rise residential community, with the main construction contract now awarded to Dutco Construction.
The former Dubai Zoo site in Jumeirah 1 is being transformed into a 90-home low-rise residential community, with the main construction contract now awarded to Dutco Construction.
Shamal Holdings

Dubai: The former Dubai Zoo site in Jumeirah 1 is set for a major transformation, with construction now moving into its main phase under a new contract awarded to UAE contractor Dutco Construction.

The former zoo, which permanently closed on November 5, 2017 after operating for 50 years. The much-loved animals and birds were transferred to Dubai Safari Park.

Investment firm Shamal Holding announced on Monday it has appointed Dutco Construction as the main contractor for its new residential project on the historic site, marking the start of the project's main construction works.

The development will transform the former zoo site into a low-rise residential community of 90 homes, while retaining elements of its history and character.

The project is being developed as a long-term investment by Shamal Holding, with the company retaining ownership of the community and offering all homes for premium leasing rather than sale.

What is planned for the former Dubai Zoo site?

Abdulla Binhabtoor, CEO of Shamal Holding, said the former zoo site carries significance for Dubai and Jumeirah.

"This site carries real meaning for Dubai and for Jumeirah. Our responsibility is to honour that while building something of lasting quality, and this award is a decisive commitment to that ambition."

He added: "It reflects how we invest: selectively, with trusted partners and a disciplined view of what an asset should contribute over time."

The development will comprise 90 low-rise homes designed around greenery, open space and community living.

The architecture will feature clean geometry and natural materials, while the development will include shared courtyards, landscaped areas and a large central park.

Mature trees from the former zoo will also be retained as part of the development, helping preserve elements of the site's natural character and historical connection to Jumeirah.

The project is designed to provide a more spacious and slower-paced residential environment while remaining in the heart of Dubai.

Homes will be offered for premium leasing

Shamal Holding said the entire community will remain under its ownership. All 90 homes will be offered for premium leasing, with the company placing emphasis on "long-term stewardship and the resident experience."

Residents will have access to a range of shared facilities, including a clubhouse, wellness area, children's play area, family pool, lounge and gym.

The development will also include communal spaces intended to encourage interaction between residents.

Walkability is another key feature, with the community designed to keep day-to-day needs and shared spaces within easy reach.

Dutco Construction, one of the UAE's leading Tier 1 contractors, has been appointed to deliver the main construction works.

The two companies have previously worked together on infrastructure elements at Dubai Harbour and Dubai Harbour Marinas, giving them an existing working relationship.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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