Old Dubai Zoo site in Jumeirah to house homes and makeover begins with 710-m walk through memory

“Public art is one of the most powerful ways to embed culture into the DNA of a place. Through Solimar Miller’s work, we invite the community to engage with the story of this site in a meaningful way. The former Dubai Zoo occupies a special place in Dubai's collective memory, and this collaboration is a way of honouring that legacy while looking ahead to the site's next chapter," said Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer at Shamal.