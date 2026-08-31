Case involves alleged manipulation of state farm allocations and livestock holdings
Dubai: Kuwait’s Public Prosecution has referred 71 people to the Criminal Court over an alleged scheme to manipulate the allocation of farms and livestock holdings for personal gain, in a case involving public employees and company owners.
The Public Prosecution said it had opened an investigation into the case, No. 153 of 2026, after receiving a report from the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources concerning suspected corruption in procedures for allocating farms and agricultural holdings.
The alleged offences involved 71 defendants, including public-sector employees holding field and supervisory positions as well as individuals from outside the authority, the prosecution said.
Those outside the authority included owners of 28 commercial companies operating in different sectors, along with other people whose alleged roles were linked to the scheme.
Prosecutors said some of the public employees allegedly abused their positions and exceeded the authority granted to them, while others acted outside the scope of their official duties.
The alleged conduct was driven by personal gain and profit, according to the prosecution.
The investigation concerns alleged manipulation of procedures governing agricultural and livestock holdings under the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources, resulting in benefits and rights being improperly obtained.
The Public Prosecution said the investigation formed part of its efforts to protect public funds, safeguard state interests and uphold the rule of law.
It said the alleged offences had undermined public trust and prompted legal action aimed at protecting rights and ensuring accountability.
The 71 defendants have now been referred to the Criminal Court to face trial in the case.