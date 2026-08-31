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Kuwait refers 71 suspects to criminal court over major farm and livestock corruption scheme

Case involves alleged manipulation of state farm allocations and livestock holdings

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The alleged offences involved 71 defendants, including public-sector employees
The alleged offences involved 71 defendants, including public-sector employees
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Dubai: Kuwait’s Public Prosecution has referred 71 people to the Criminal Court over an alleged scheme to manipulate the allocation of farms and livestock holdings for personal gain, in a case involving public employees and company owners.

The Public Prosecution said it had opened an investigation into the case, No. 153 of 2026, after receiving a report from the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources concerning suspected corruption in procedures for allocating farms and agricultural holdings.

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The alleged offences involved 71 defendants, including public-sector employees holding field and supervisory positions as well as individuals from outside the authority, the prosecution said.

Those outside the authority included owners of 28 commercial companies operating in different sectors, along with other people whose alleged roles were linked to the scheme.

Prosecutors said some of the public employees allegedly abused their positions and exceeded the authority granted to them, while others acted outside the scope of their official duties.

The alleged conduct was driven by personal gain and profit, according to the prosecution.

The investigation concerns alleged manipulation of procedures governing agricultural and livestock holdings under the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources, resulting in benefits and rights being improperly obtained.

The Public Prosecution said the investigation formed part of its efforts to protect public funds, safeguard state interests and uphold the rule of law.

It said the alleged offences had undermined public trust and prompted legal action aimed at protecting rights and ensuring accountability.

The 71 defendants have now been referred to the Criminal Court to face trial in the case.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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