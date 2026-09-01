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Kuwait ends ban on outdoor work during restricted periods

Kuwait says employers must continue to provide safe working conditions

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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PAM said it would continue monitoring compliance with occupational health and safety requirements
PAM said it would continue monitoring compliance with occupational health and safety requirements
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Dubai: Kuwait’s Public Authority for Manpower announced on Tuesday the end of the ban on working in open areas, under Ministerial Resolution No. 3 of 2006 regulating employment in exposed workplaces during restricted periods and unsuitable climatic conditions.

The authority said employers must continue to provide a safe working environment and appropriate conditions to protect the health and safety of workers.

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In a statement, PAM said it would continue monitoring compliance with occupational health and safety requirements and take the necessary measures against employers found to be in violation.

The seasonal ban took effect on June 1 and remained in force until August 31, restricting outdoor work during the hottest part of the day.

The measure is intended to reduce occupational risks linked to Kuwait’s extreme summer heat and direct sun exposure, while ensuring safer working conditions for employees in open areas.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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