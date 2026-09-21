From flags to funerals: What official mourning really changes in the UAE
Dubai: When official mourning is declared in Dubai or across the UAE, the most visible sign is the lowering of the UAE flag to half-mast.
But the declaration does not, by itself, mean that government offices, schools, businesses or everyday life automatically come to a halt.
Official mourning is a formal expression of respect following a death. Official announcements show that mourning may be declared at the federal level by the Presidential Court and, within an individual emirate, by the Ruler’s Court.
Under the UAE’s official flag guidelines, flags are lowered throughout the period specified for official mourning.
The guidelines also set out how the flag should be lowered. If the flagpole is empty, the flag is first raised to the top and then slowly lowered to the middle, where it remains within the middle third of the pole.
If a flag is already flying, it is lowered to the bottom of the pole before being raised again to the middle third.
An important distinction is that official mourning and the suspension of work are distinct measures.
A declaration of mourning does not, by itself, establish that government offices, schools or businesses will close.
Where work is to be suspended or other operational measures are to apply, these are specifically stated by the relevant authorities.
That distinction was clear following the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in May 2022.
The UAE declared 40 days of official mourning, with flags lowered to half-mast, while the same announcement specified that work would be suspended for three days across ministries, federal and local government departments and private-sector entities.
The same principle can be seen in other declarations. In July 2026, the Presidential Court announced four days of official mourning following the death of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, with flags lowered at official entities across the UAE and at UAE embassies and diplomatic missions abroad. The announcement did not include a suspension of work.
Dubai followed the same approach after the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum in March 2021.
The Dubai Ruler’s Court declared 10 days of official mourning, with flags flown at half-mast during that period, while the same announcement specified that work at government departments and institutions would be suspended for three days.
For that reason, a 10-day mourning period should not be read as meaning 10 days of closure. Any suspension of work or closure should be based on what is expressly stated by the relevant authorities rather than assumed from the length of the mourning period.
The position is similar when it comes to public events and entertainment.
The official mourning declarations reviewed do not establish a blanket rule under which all events or entertainment are automatically cancelled for the entire mourning period.
Any cancellation, postponement or suspension should therefore be reported when it is specifically announced by the relevant authority.
Funeral prayers, burial arrangements and the receiving of condolences are also practical arrangements that may accompany a period of mourning. Details can be included in the same official statement or communicated through other official announcements.
They should therefore be reported according to the arrangements announced for each case.
In simple terms, official mourning marks a period in which the country or emirate formally honours the deceased, with the lowering of flags its clearest official symbol.
Measures beyond that, such as time off work, closures or changes to public events, should not be assumed unless they are expressly announced by the relevant authorities.