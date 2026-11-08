Abu Dhabi Livestock Festival offers Dh2.395 million in prizes

Festival spans several UAE regions, promoting livestock breeding and production quality
The Livestock Festival and its accompanying competitions have officially kicked off as part of the fifth edition of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, attracting wide participation from livestock breeders across the UAE.
With total prize money amounting to Dh2.395 million, the competitions feature 57 specialised categories covering the best livestock weights, finest breeds, highest milk production and elite herds. A total of 284 winners will be recognised across the country.
The festival forms part of a programme being held across several emirates and regions of the UAE, aimed at highlighting breeders’ efforts, encouraging production development and enhancing the quality of local livestock breeds.
This year’s edition has expanded the geographical scope of the accompanying competitions, bringing them to multiple locations across the country. This allows breeders to participate and showcase their livestock and breeds at venues closer to where they are based, while creating greater opportunities for competition and the exchange of expertise among livestock owners and breeders.
The programme also features live demonstrations, awareness activities and educational events for visitors and participants, highlighting modern livestock breeding techniques and the importance of proper nutrition, animal care and production quality.
Award provides a platform for breeders and strengthens their contribution to National Food Security
Dr Hamid Al Kindi, Vice Chairman of the Committee for Festivals and Accompanying Competitions of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, said organising festivals and competitions across several areas of the UAE reflects the Award’s commitment to expanding participation and reaching breeders throughout the country.
He said the initiative provides breeders with opportunities to showcase their livestock and breeds and compete in an environment governed by clear standards of quality and excellence.
Expanding competitions beyond Abu Dhabi city also enables wider participation and reduces the burden of travel on breeders. It further helps showcase the diversity of the UAE’s livestock sector, introduce the country’s finest breeds and highlight the efforts of livestock owners to improve production, breeding standards, animal care and nutrition.
Al Kindi stressed that the Award is committed to making these events a genuine platform for empowering breeders, facilitating the exchange of expertise and encouraging them to continue improving their breeds and strengthening their contribution to the national food security system.
The accompanying livestock competitions began in the Al Dhafra Region, specifically in the cities of Zayed and Ghayathi, and continued until November 5, with breeders turning out to participate in the Best Livestock Weights competition.
In the Al Ain Region, the Best Livestock Weights competition will take place from November 9 to 12. Participants will be received at Al Sadd Veterinary Clinic, Al Owaia Veterinary Clinic and Masaken Veterinary Clinic, providing livestock breeders in the region with an opportunity to participate, compete and showcase their breeds in the designated competition categories.
In Umm Al Quwain, the competition will be held in the Maq’ar Al Labsa area from November 16 to 19, while Fujairah’s Heritage Village will host the contests over four days, starting November 23.
The Best Livestock Weights competition will subsequently continue in Al Wathba through the Livestock Auction platform from December 7 to 10, reflecting the Award’s commitment to broadening community participation.
Best Breeds and Livestock Weights Competitions at Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba
Following the conclusion of the Best Livestock Weights competitions, the Best Breeds competition will begin on December 14 and run until January 21, 2027, featuring 22 categories.
All best breeds competitions will be held at the Award’s pavilion at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba.
As part of efforts to diversify the competition categories, the Best Milk Production competition will commence on January 24, 2027, and continue until February 5, 2027, at the Award’s pavilion at the Sheikh Zayed Festival. It will feature two categories: one open to all sheep breeds and the other dedicated to all goat breeds.
The competitions will also include the Elite Herds category, comprising awards for the Best Sheep Herd and Best Goat Herd.
This competition features a distinctive evaluation mechanism based on field visits to participants’ livestock farms, allowing judges to inspect and assess the herds in accordance with the approved criteria.
The competitions apply rigorous assessment standards, focusing on breed quality and characteristics, as well as animal care and nutrition. These standards are designed to promote positive competition among breeders and encourage the adoption of best practices that improve livestock production and preserve outstanding breeds.
The festivals will also feature live demonstrations and educational activities to familiarise visitors with the importance of livestock, methods of developing the sector and its role in supporting the national food security system.