UAE livestock owners: Collect or sell untagged animals? Fines and jail apply

Tagging mandatory for Abu Dhabi livestock to avoid penalties

Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
ADAFSA urges immediate registration of untagged livestock
ADAFSA urges immediate registration of untagged livestock

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has urged livestock breeders who still own untagged animals to register them immediately through the TAMM platform, the official system for animal identification and registration.

Breeders can use the “Request to Complete the Tagging of Existing Livestock” service, which also covers newborn animals.

Breeders may also submit requests to update their livestock records, whether by adding or removing animals. This service is available only to holdings within the geographical boundaries of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Building a comprehensive database

ADAFSA’s initiative reflects its commitment to advancing the livestock sector and providing high-quality services to breeders. The Authority aims to establish an up-to-date and comprehensive livestock database for the Emirate to:

  • Support informed decision-making

  • Enhance sector productivity

  • Strengthen food security

  • Align support with breeders’ herd composition

  • Enable better monitoring of animal movement

Through this system, ADAFSA provides veterinary services and vaccinations, raises awareness about updating livestock data, monitors herd health and productivity, and helps develop the sector to maximize breeders’ economic returns. 

Legal accountability

ADAFSA emphasised via its Telegram channel that all livestock breeders must comply with tagging regulations. Key rules include:

  • No removal of identification tags without official approval

  • Sale, purchase, or transport of untagged animals is strictly prohibited

  • Violations will lead to legal accountability

The Authority also stressed maintaining complete records of production, births, mortalities, and vaccinations. Tagging enables breeders to:

  • Access veterinary services

  • Monitor herd health (diseases, vaccinations, parasite control)

  • Calculate breeding costs

  • Phase out unproductive animals and replace them with higher-quality stock

  • Trace each animal’s medical history before purchase

Breeders are assured that tagging poses no health risk. If any issue arises within 48 hours of tagging, breeders must visit the nearest veterinary clinic for examination. In cases of slaughter or death of registered camels, breeders must notify the clinic so the technical team can document the tag number.

Tagging process

The service is free of charge. Completing the tagging process for an existing holding takes two working days and involves four steps:

  1. Log in with your digital ID

  2. Submit the application

  3. Schedule an appointment for livestock identification and registration

  4. Update the livestock records following the veterinarian’s farm visit

Abu Dhabi

