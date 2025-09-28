Tagging mandatory for Abu Dhabi livestock to avoid penalties
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has urged livestock breeders who still own untagged animals to register them immediately through the TAMM platform, the official system for animal identification and registration.
Breeders can use the “Request to Complete the Tagging of Existing Livestock” service, which also covers newborn animals.
Breeders may also submit requests to update their livestock records, whether by adding or removing animals. This service is available only to holdings within the geographical boundaries of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
ADAFSA’s initiative reflects its commitment to advancing the livestock sector and providing high-quality services to breeders. The Authority aims to establish an up-to-date and comprehensive livestock database for the Emirate to:
Support informed decision-making
Enhance sector productivity
Strengthen food security
Align support with breeders’ herd composition
Enable better monitoring of animal movement
Through this system, ADAFSA provides veterinary services and vaccinations, raises awareness about updating livestock data, monitors herd health and productivity, and helps develop the sector to maximize breeders’ economic returns.
ADAFSA emphasised via its Telegram channel that all livestock breeders must comply with tagging regulations. Key rules include:
No removal of identification tags without official approval
Sale, purchase, or transport of untagged animals is strictly prohibited
Violations will lead to legal accountability
The Authority also stressed maintaining complete records of production, births, mortalities, and vaccinations. Tagging enables breeders to:
Access veterinary services
Monitor herd health (diseases, vaccinations, parasite control)
Calculate breeding costs
Phase out unproductive animals and replace them with higher-quality stock
Trace each animal’s medical history before purchase
Breeders are assured that tagging poses no health risk. If any issue arises within 48 hours of tagging, breeders must visit the nearest veterinary clinic for examination. In cases of slaughter or death of registered camels, breeders must notify the clinic so the technical team can document the tag number.
The service is free of charge. Completing the tagging process for an existing holding takes two working days and involves four steps:
Log in with your digital ID
Submit the application
Schedule an appointment for livestock identification and registration
Update the livestock records following the veterinarian’s farm visit
